GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Analysis Amid Brexit Deal Vote

British Pound Technical Forecast

Fundamental Brexit risks cloud British Pound technical analysis

GBP/USD may be carving out 4-year bearish candlestick pattern

Can EUR/GBP sustain downtrend as GBP/JPY accelerates rise?

Over the past two weeks, the British Pound soared on rising hopes of a Brexit deal. This weekend, the UK Parliament will vote on whether to approve Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s agreement with the EU. Given the nature of unpredictability here, a failure to pass it risks reversing recent upside progress in Sterling, as such GBP technical analysis ought to be treated with a grain of salt amid heightened expected volatility.

GBP/USD Technical Outlook

Last week, GBP/USD accelerated its advance after clearing the descending channel of resistance going back to March. Along its path, the next psychological barrier was taken out (1.2773 – 1.2798) as the pair overturned its dominant downtrend. As such, we may continue to see upside progress in the week ahead with prices eyeing near-term resistance at 1.3001 followed by 1.3177 before targeting the March highs.

The latter is a horizontal barrier between 1.3304 to 1.3381 which held throughout 2018 as prices were unable to close above it. On the other hand, a turn lower would eventually pave the way for a retest of former resistance which could act as new support as a range between 1.2582 to 1.2506. Beyond that lays would could be a potential rising trend line from the end of September – red line below.

GBP/USD Daily Chart

If I zoom out to the weekly GBP/USD chart, there appears to be a Descending Triangle candlestick formation brewing. This has been going on for over four years and may define the long-term trajectory of the pair. This is a bearish pattern that implies a continuation of the dominant downtrend. The ceiling acts as descending resistance going back to June 2015. The floor has its origins from 2016, 2017 and current 2019 lows.

GBP/USD – Weekly Chart

EUR/GBP Technical Outlook

Versus the Euro, the British Pound is at its strongest since May as EUR/GBP continues its downtrend from August. Prices were left sitting on support at 0.8620 which is around the former low from April 2018. Beyond that lays a psychological range (0.8472 – 0.8530) followed by (0.8338 – 0.8300). Otherwise, reversing higher may eventually pave the way for a test of what could be potential descending resistance – red line below.

EUR/GBP Daily Chart

GBP/JPY Technical Outlook

Meanwhile, the British Pound is sitting right under key resistance against the Japanese Yen (140.69 – 141.51). Taking this out then exposes the next psychological barrier (143.79 – 144.13) as GBP/JPY resumes its uptrend towards March highs. Otherwise, a turn lower has near-term support at 137.79 followed by 135.61. Taking these out paves the way for a test of what may be potential rising support from September – blue line below.

GBP/JPY Daily Chart

