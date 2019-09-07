Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

S&P 500, DAX Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | Bulls Take Control
  • DAX | Upward Pressure Resumes

Economic Calendar

Source: Thomson Reuters, DailyFX

S&P 500 |Bulls appear to be taking control with the index making a topside breach of the 2940-60 resistance zone. The S&P 500 looks to be making a move to test the 3000 level with the RSI providing confirmation of an upside bias having hit a 5-week peak. For now, the focus will be on how the market responds to any modest pullbacks. Initial support is situated at 2968 (76.4% Fibonacci retracement), while the 50DMA resides at 2937. If indeed the index posts a closing break above 3000, this implies a potential move back towards record highs again.

S&P Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jun 2019 – Sep 2019)

S&P 500 Daily Price Chart

DAX | Upward Pressure Resumes

In recent sessions the DAX continued to push higher having made a break above the 50 and 100DMAs. Subsequently, this confirms that the index looks to have bottomed out at 11500 in the interim. That said, with the 50% Fibonacci support holding at 11887, eyes are now for a test of 12291. As a reminder, focus will be on the ECB in the next, where the central bank is expected to unveil a new round of stimulus measures. However, with the markets setting the bar high for a dovish surprise, there is a risk of potential disappointment.

DAX Price Chart: Daily Timeframe (Oct 18 – Aug 19)

DAX Daily Price Chart

RESOURCES FOR FOREX & CFD TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX