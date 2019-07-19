Never miss a story from Paul Robinson

Gold Price Technical Outlook:

  • Gold continues to look strong after multi-year wedge-break
  • Longs remain the focus as long as price action continues to act well

Gold continues to look strong after multi-year wedge-break

Setting the stage for a rally last month was a massive breakout from a multi-year wedge, which put shorts on hold and longs into the spotlight. Last week, we saw a small shot higher out of a short-term bullish consolidation/wedge formation, furthering along the short-term upward trading bias.

As we head into a new week, watch for gold to hold the rally from the second half of last week and stay above 1420. Price could sink a little lower than that to the developing trend-line from May, but it will be more ideal if the top of the recent consolidation pattern is held without too much of a breach.

A firm decline back inside the recent wedge will need to be only brief or else further weakness, perhaps back to the breakout levels in the 1375/60, will become a significant risk. In the event of a hold above prior resistance turned support, the ride higher might not be a smooth one but should give ‘would-be’ buyers tradeable dips and consolidations to work with.

The next area of minor resistance clocks in around a 2013 level at 1488, while the next major zone of resistance doesn’t arrive until the underside of the 2011/13 topping process, around 1520/60. Looking out longer-term, the projected target based on the multi-year wedge is closer to 1700.

Gold Weekly Chart (Long-term wedge-break positions for higher prices)

Gold

Gold Daily Chart (stop-and-go may be the path)

Gold

---Written by Paul Robinson, Market Analyst

You can follow Paul on Twitter at@PaulRobinsonFX