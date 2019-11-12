New Zealand Dollar Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Amid RBNZ Rate Outlook

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
Dollar Index S&P 500 Outlook : Bears Waiting to Emerge
2019-11-11 16:32:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Price Aims for October High as NZD/USD Rate Soars
2019-11-12 00:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: GBP/USD, NZD/USD, USD/JPY
2019-11-11 22:27:00
US Dollar Outlook: USD/JPY Chart Eyes Looming Reversal
2019-11-11 17:45:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Remains Weak But May be Oversold - Technical Analysis
2019-11-12 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Anew if Trump Sours Trade War Cheer
2019-11-12 06:47:00
Trading Forecast: Dollar Rally Conflicts with Dow’s on Trade Wars, Watch Euro, Pound and Kiwi Ahead
2019-11-11 13:30:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Looking to Fill the Gap
2019-11-08 09:29:00
Bitcoin Forecast: USD/CNH Decline May Fuel BTC/USD Bears
2019-11-07 20:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • RT @economics: German investor confidence rises to the highest level in six months https://t.co/yRVmCYtx07
  • RT @lisaabramowicz1: There’s been a huge sentiment shift in the past month from bearish to bullish, with cash balances falling to the lowes…
  • RT @RANsquawk: Looks like @realDonaldTrump's speech will be substantial Reminder: Speech due to take place around 1700GMT/1200EST https://…
  • Forex Update: As of 11:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.13% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.14% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.15% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.23% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.30% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.53% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/wRKK8GBOTS
  • USD/CAD Price Forecast: Canadian Dollar vs USD- A Rally or Consolidation? MOre details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/usd-cad/2019/11/12/USDCAD-Price-Forecast-Canadian-Dollar-vs-USD--A-Rally-or-Consolidation-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/toWXj9OIiY
  • Coming up at half past the hour: my weekly webinar on trading sentiment. Do join me if you can... https://t.co/OtqGd9Z5OW
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join Analyst and Editor @MartinSEssex as he discusses the most important events and themes that have driven market sentiment and will drive it in the days ahead. Register here: https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/181540619?CHID=9&QPID=917720
  • RT @SamRo: “Recession concerns vanish; net 6% of those polled expect a stronger global economy in the next year, up 43ppt from last month,…
  • RT @StockBoardAsset: - ZEW INSTITUTE NOV GERMAN CURRENT CONDITIONS INDEX -24.7 PTS VS -25.3 IN PREVIOUS MONTH (REUTERS POLL -22.0) - [RTRS]…
  • RT @MarketWatch: Worried about any of this stuff? https://t.co/Uu8AwWhB4b https://t.co/4Lp3NQyGCa
New Zealand Dollar Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Amid RBNZ Rate Outlook

New Zealand Dollar Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Amid RBNZ Rate Outlook

2019-11-12 10:40:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Currency Volatility NZD Talking Points

  • NZDUSD overnight implied volatility highest since May
  • Eyes on Forward Guidance if RBNZ Cut

Top 10 most volatile currency pairs and how to trade them

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the Q4 FX Forecast

New Zealand Dollar Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Amid RBNZ Rate Outlook

NZD Expected to be the Most Volatile Currency

NZDUSD | Across the G10 complex the New Zealand Dollar is expected to be the most volatile currency as market participants look ahead to the RBNZ rate decision. Overnight implied volatility has surged over 8vols to 17.70, highest since the RBNZ rate decision in May. As such, the break-even straddle for NZDUSD = 46pips(meaning that option traders need to see a move of at least 46pips in either direction in order to realise gains). Elsewhere, risk reversals show only a marginal premium for NZD calls over puts in the 1-day tenor, however, risk reversals have edged lower both in the 1-week and 1-month tenors.

New Zealand Dollar Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Amid RBNZ Rate Outlook

The RBNZ rate decision is scheduled for 0100GMT, where money markets are pricing in an 82% chance that the central bank will lower interest rates by 25bps to 0.75%. Much of the increase in rate expectations recently had been attributed to the uptick in the unemployment rate in last week’s labour market report, while the fall in inflation expectations had also raised the expectation that the RBNZ will deliver another cut at today’s decision. However, the RBNZ Shadow Board had highlighted that the rate decision is not as clear cut with the consensus calling for rates to be on hold.

Forward Guidance is Key to Initial Reaction

Focus will also be on the forward guidance as to whether the RBNZ will signal that it will be on hold for the near-term following today’s decision. Of note, lessons can be drawn from the May rate decision, whereby the RBNZ cut the OCR by 25bps but had signalled that the “outlook was more balanced for interest rates” thus ultimately sparking upside in the NZD. However, a more dovish reaction would likely stem from the RBNZ cutting interest rates but also maintaining its stances that rates can be lowered if necessary.

NZDUSD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Jun 2019Nov 2019)

New Zealand Dollar Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Amid RBNZ Rate Outlook

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Currency Volatility for the Week Ahead - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
Currency Volatility for the Week Ahead - GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2019-11-01 11:15:00
Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - GBP/USD, AUD/USD
Most Volatile Currencies Next Week - GBP/USD, AUD/USD
2019-10-25 08:05:00
GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote
GBP/USD to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week: Eyes on Historic Weekend Brexit Vote
2019-10-18 08:15:00
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
GBP/USD Expected to be Most Volatile Currency Next Week
2019-10-04 09:30:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.