News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Forecast: Euro Defends Yearly Low– EUR/USD Recovery Levels
2021-08-31 17:30:00
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Crude Oil Prices May Struggle at Trend Top, Inventories and OPEC+ Eyed
2021-08-31 06:11:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Dow Jones Pulls Back While Nasdaq Surges, Hang Seng May Rise
2021-08-31 02:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Test August High
2021-08-31 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Price Outlook: EUR/GBP Primed for Move Higher
2021-08-31 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-31 17:30:00
USD/JPY Rate Defends Defined Range Ahead of US NFP Report
2021-08-30 19:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • $GBPUSD in a symmetrical wedge, short-term support holding around the 3750 spot https://t.co/ZX2H6sv7Ri https://t.co/JgM2xsqZf5
  • Indices Update: As of 18:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: France 40: 0.34% FTSE 100: 0.23% Germany 30: 0.13% Wall Street: -0.01% US 500: -0.07% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/9TbAhwHRoR
  • #Banxico upgrades its 2021 economic growth forecast from 6% to 6.2%. The 2022 GDP projection stays unchanged at 3% #trading $USDMXN
  • #Banxico sees inflation converging to 3% target in 1Q 2023 $USDMXN
  • #Banxico sees Q4 inflation at 5.7% vs 4.8% in the previous quarterly report. Core inflation is seen at 5% vs 3.9% previously #trading $USDMXN
  • WTI upside remains capped by long-term trendline. Now trading back below $69/bbl $CL_F #Oil #OOTT https://t.co/z5O2hAPemn
  • The price of gold struggles to extend the series of higher highs and lows carried over from the previous week as it pares the advance following the Kansas City Fed Economic Symposium. Get your market update from @DavidJSong here:https://t.co/ufN9eJltWs https://t.co/HiysfVvBYP
  • RT @BrendanFaganFx: 82 counterparties take $1.189 trillion at Fed's fixed-rate reverse repo $USD $DXY https://t.co/KBPjchN2Zv
  • If you don't watch the Emerging Markets frequently, it's time to give it a look. We have a lot of GDP oriented EM data due ahead (PMIs as well as Brazil and Turkey GDP stats) and Indian GDP added to the biggest $USDINR 3-day slide since 3/26/20 https://t.co/UXqWnT4cpt
  • EUR/USD reclaims the key 1.18 level, however the pair is well off of session highs $EURUSD https://t.co/RRkclsTAbp
What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup

What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup

Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist
Advertisement

THE MACRO SETUP OVERVIEW:

Another week, another rally to all-time highs for the major US indexes

Crude oil and copper prices steam higher, signaling growth is back in favor

The US Dollar is following Fed rate hike odds, which aren’t moving up

END OF SUMMER, LIFE AFTER JACKSON HOLE

In this week’s edition of The Macro Setup, featuring Dan Nathan and Guy Adami, we discussed the impact of last week’s Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium across various assets classes, including US stocks, the US Dollar, and commodities.

As anticipated during last week’s edition of The Macro Setup, Fed Chair Jerome Powell didn’t pull the trigger on a taper announcement at Jackson Hole. Perhaps it was the fact that the event moved to a virtual setting signaled hesitation among policymakers, or simply because the FOMC typically uses its quarterly meetings with fresh Summary of Economic Projections to make significant policy changes.

Regardless, ‘risk’ is back ‘on’ for financial markets as we may be in a bit of a ‘sweet spot.’ After all, Powell et al hinted very strongly that the conditions for a taper announcement have been effectively met, signaling confidence in the US economy’s near-term trajectory, but nevertheless continue to pour more stimulus into markets. Are US stock markets getting frothy? Perhaps, particularly as the major indexes rack up scary statistics not seen since 1987 – or even 1929.

As the Fed has taken painstaking efforts to differentiate between tapering and tightening, the US Dollar (via the DXY Index) has been more closely following Fed rate hike odds (vis-à-vis Eurodollar spreads) rather than the US Treasury 2s5s10s butterfly. The combination of constrained Fed hike odds and a lack of steepening in the US yield curve have curated a difficult environment for the greenback.

It does indeed appear that the DXY Index experienced a false bullish breakout earlier in August, underscored by the ongoing reversal in EUR/USD rates. It still remains the case that USD/JPY could continue to frustrate traders, which has been grinding sideways as US stock indexes gain while markets produce lower US rates.

*For commentary from Dan Nathan, Guy Adami, and myself on the US Dollar (via the DXY Index), the US S&P 500, gold prices, among others, please watch the video embedded at the top of this article.

CHARTS OF THE WEEK

Eurodollar Futures Contract Spread (September 2021-DECEMBER 2023) [BLUE], US 2s5s10s Butterfly [ORANGE], DXY Index [WHITE]: Daily Rate Chart (January 2021 to August 2021) (Chart 1)

What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup

GOLD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (JULY 2020 TO AUGUST 2021) (CHART 2)

What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup

EUR/USD PRICE TECHNICAL ANALYSIS: DAILY CHART (MARCH 2020 TO AUGUST 2021) (CHART 3)

What’s Next for US Stocks, Oil, and the US Dollar After Jackson Hole? – The Macro Setup

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Strategist

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-26 13:00:00
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
How Will Jackson Hole Impact the US Dollar, Stocks, & Gold? – The Macro Setup
2021-08-24 17:00:00
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
Do Geopolitics Matter to Gold and Stocks? - The Macro Setup
2021-08-17 17:30:00
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
US Dollar Rallying as Gold Pukes; Here Comes the Fed – The Macro Setup
2021-08-10 17:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

GBP/USD
Mixed
USD/JPY
Bearish
EUR/USD
Bullish
Gold
Bearish
Oil - Brent Crude
Bitcoin