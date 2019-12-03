Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Outlook: EUR/USD Surges Towards Fibonacci Resistance
2019-12-03 16:30:00
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
British Pound Back to the Big Figure 1.3000: GBP/USD Price Outlook
2019-12-03 13:34:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
China Makes a Bet Against the US Dollar as World Reserve Currency
2019-12-03 15:10:00
US Dollar Buying Continues, GBP/USD Shorts Rise, CAD Longs Slashed - COT Report
2019-12-03 09:10:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Slumps- GLD Levels
2019-12-03 19:30:00
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Longs Ease, Crude Oil Bulls Await OPEC, Copper Outlook Weakens - COT Report
2019-12-03 16:35:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Violent Swings Signaling a Sell-off Coming?
2019-12-03 12:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead
2019-12-03 20:45:00
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-11-29 17:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Given the look of retaliation rather than instigation with responding to France's digital tax and using the WTO ruling on airbus to levy broader tariffs than simple airplane adjacent industries, the White House seems to have all the negotiating leverage it needs at the moment... https://t.co/6nUTfv4epd
  • Larry Page stepping down from Alphabet CEO position, Sundar Pichai to take role for both $GOOG and Alphabet
  • A breakdown in US-China trade talks has spooked markets and revived volatility. Where are the European indices heading? Find out from @PeterHanksFX here:https://t.co/UR25GHvVuP https://t.co/9vMw4aEV9g
  • RT @YahooFinance: Highlight: "Absolutely I think we should worry about these trade war headlines," @DailyFX Analyst @PeterHanksFX says. "I…
  • US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross says Trump administration has not ruled out future tariffs on imported autos $EURUSD $DAX
  • An atypical pair to watch through the upcoming session: $NZDCAD. The Kiwi surged to start the week and the BOC rate decision is ahead https://t.co/kuMyEkkX00
  • LIVE IN 3 HOURS: Will the Australia GDP figures manage to stoke Australian Dollar volatility? Join Analyst @ZabelinDimitri LIVE to find out! Register here:https://t.co/sZ5gca4YjV
  • I've raised my (qualitative) 'risk aversion' intensity measure a few steps from yesterday. The further gap lower in risk assets and high correlation speaks to risk. Follow through gets us to peak - self-sustaining - levels https://t.co/j1x7dlCndv
  • As US cash equity session winds down to final 30-minutes, various assets/instruments are proving to have a banner day: - Chinese Yuan: worst day in three-months - Gold & Silver: best day in two-months - S&P 500: largest gap since August 14 - US 3m10s: down from 27-bps to 12-bps
  • The #Euro price reversal is approaching initial hurdles at Fibonacci resistance. Get your EUR/USD technical analysis from @MBForex here: https://t.co/DsFJA9TE7m https://t.co/gPgYPN6f81
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

2019-12-03 20:45:00
Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Sr. Currency Strategist
Share:

Bitcoin Price & Emerging Markets FX Correlations Overview:

  • Per the Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor, external debt-to-GDP ratios, implied FX volatility, and bond risk premia are some of the key factors that traders need to keep an eye on when looking for potential trade opportunities in EM FX.
  • Weakness in EM FX is starting to emerge around the latest US-China trade war developments: this is an important test for the fundamental basis of the relationship between EM FX and cryptocurrency markets.
  • The current 5-day correlation between bitcoin prices and USD/CNH is -0.69.

Looking for a guide on how to analyze Emerging Market Currencies (EM FX)? Read the Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor.

Why Does EM FX Trade Differently?

Per the Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor, external debt-to-GDP ratios, implied FX volatility, and bond risk premia are some of the key factors that traders need to keep an eye on when looking for potential trade opportunities in EM FX.

Countries that run have excessive external financing via their current account, foreign direct investment, and export growth, plus high external debt-to-GDP, are likely to have currencies that face difficulties. Currencies facing high implied volatility, bond risk premia, and inflation are prime contenders for weakness.

Among the list of emerging market currencies that currently fit the bill for some of these criteria are: the Chinese Yuan, the Indian Rupee, the Russian Ruble, the Turkish Lira, and the South African Rand.

Chinese Yuan (USD/CNH) vs Bitcoin (BTC/USD)Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (June to December 2019) (Chart 1)

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

December may have just gotten underway, but thus far,USD/CNH has gained 0.53% while bitcoin prices have lost -2.9%. The current 5-day and 20-day correlations between USD/CNH and bitcoin prices are -0.69 and -0.65, respectively. On longer-term horizons, the 3-month and 6-month correlations are 0.04 and -0.35, respectively. In our last update on USD/CNH and bitcoin prices, the 3-month and 6-month correlations were 0.13 and -0.31.

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Among the emerging market FX discussed in this report, USD/CNH has the most significant 5-day and 20-day correlations with bitcoin prices.

Indian Rupee (USD/INR) vs Bitcoin (BTC/USD)Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (June to December 2019) (Chart 2)

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Thus far in December, USD/INR has gained 0.08% while bitcoin prices have lost -2.9%. The current 5-day and 20-day correlations between USD/INR and bitcoin prices are -0.08 and -0.37, respectively. On longer-term horizons, the 3-month and 6-month correlations are -0.23 and -0.48, respectively. In our last update on USD/INR and bitcoin prices, the 3-month and 6-month correlations were are 0.11 and -0.40.

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Among the emerging market FX discussed in this report, USD/INR has the most significant 6-month correlation with bitcoin prices.

Russian Ruble (USD/RUB) vs Bitcoin (BTC/USD)Technical Analysis: Daily Chart (June to December 2019) (Chart 3)

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

December may have just gotten underway, but thus far, USD/RUB has lost -0.41% while bitcoin prices have lost -2.9%. The current 5-day and 20-day correlations between USD/RUB and bitcoin prices are 0.22 and -0.24, respectively. On longer-term horizons, the 3-month and 6-month correlations are 0.02 and 0.06, respectively. In our last update on USD/RUB and bitcoin prices, the 3-month and 6-month correlations were 0.35 and 0.04.

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Turkish Lira (USD/TRY) vs Bitcoin (BTC/USD)Technical Analysis: DailyChart (June to December 2019) (Chart 4)

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Thus far in December,USD/TRY has gained 0.85% while bitcoin prices have gained 0.04%.The current 5-day and 20-day correlations between USD/TRY and bitcoin prices are -0.81 and 0.17, respectively. On longer-term horizons, the 3-month and 6-month correlations are -0.30 and -0.46, respectively.In our last update on USD/TRY and bitcoin prices, the 3-month and 6-month correlations were -0.30 and -0.50.

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Among the emerging market FX discussed in this report, USD/TRY has the most significant 3-month correlation with bitcoin prices.

South African Rand (USD/ZAR) vs Bitcoin (BTC/USD)Technical Analysis: DailyChart (June to December 2019) (Chart 5)

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

December may have just gotten underway, but thus far,USD/ZAR has lost-0.09% while bitcoin prices have lost -2%. The current 5-day and 20-day correlations between USD/ZAR and bitcoin prices are 0.66 and 0.61, respectively. On longer-term horizons, the 3-month and 6-month correlations are -0.09 and -0.28, respectively. In our last update on USD/ZAR and bitcoin prices, the 3-month and 6-month correlations were -0.26 and -0.30.

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Jockey for Lead

Why Does Crypto Typically Benefit When EM FX Suffers?

A quick recap: bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are not “safe haven currencies” per se, as they lack key features of being a currency in the first place, main of which is a ‘stable store of value.’ But if you’re not using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as ‘stores of value,’ then, given the electronic nature of the globalized economy in 2019, the cryptocurrency market, coins and tokens can all be used as intermediaries to move capital beyond of the reach of governmental agencies.

Why would a market participant want to move capital around without government interference? If capital controls are in place, then it may be impossible to render the production of goods or services at fair value, especially in an emerging market economy. It may not be due to domestic conditions alone, either fiscally (via elections) or monetarily (via central banking independence). Instead, it could be due to external factors, like economic fallout from an international trade dispute – say, the US-China trade war.

FX TRADING RESOURCES

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, DailyFX has multiple resources available to help you: an indicator for monitoring trader sentiment; quarterly trading forecasts; analytical and educational webinars held daily; trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and even one for those who are new to FX trading.

--- Written by Christopher Vecchio, CFA, Senior Currency Strategist

To contact Christopher Vecchio, e-mail cvecchio@dailyfx.com

Follow him in the DailyFX Real Time News feed and Twitter at @CVecchioFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/INR in Focus
2019-11-27 16:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-20 15:30:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR Take the Lead
2019-11-13 14:55:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/INR, USD/TRY in Focus
2019-10-31 20:45:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin
Mixed
USD/CNH
USD/TRY
USD/ZAR
Ripple
Mixed
Ethereum
Bullish
News & Analysis at your fingertips.