News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Technical Outlook - Bearish 'Death Cross' Nearing Completion
2021-04-07 12:00:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD and EUR/JPY May Rise as Long Bets Fade, Will This Last?
2021-04-07 02:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Choppy, Rising Geopolitical Risks to Spark Oil Volatility
2021-04-07 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Outlook: Crude Crafts Range, Eyes Confluent Resistance
2021-04-06 17:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, Nasdaq Forecast: Equities May Extend Gains on Falling Treasury Yields
2021-04-07 07:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for the Week Ahead
2021-04-06 22:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Stumbles Ahead of Fed Meeting Minutes
2021-04-07 09:00:00
Gold Prices May Turn Lower on US Fiscal Outlook, FOMC Minutes
2021-04-07 06:02:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Profit-Taking in GBP/USD to Continue Near-Term
2021-04-07 08:00:00
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Stocks Hold Gains as Yellen's Global Minimum Tax Adds Support from EU, IMF
2021-04-06 19:00:00
USD/JPY Forecast: Dollar Yen Rate Reacts to Critical Resistance
2021-04-06 16:20:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Evans Speech due at 13:00 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Build your USD/JPY trading strategy by honing your trading skills. Get your free insight here: https://t.co/hgVq7LwTSH https://t.co/r9d2YIr67C
  • Russia raises its oil and gas condensate production to 10.52mbpd from 10.25mbpd averaged in March
  • Fed's Evans: - "Very optimistic" on US growth prospects - Monetary policy to remain accommodative for some time - Achieving inflation goal may prove more difficult #Fed $USD
  • Fed's Evans says sees Fed employment goal in sight before too long
  • 🇺🇸 Balance of Trade (FEB) Actual: $-71.1B Expected: $-70.5B Previous: $-67.8B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • 🇨🇦 Balance of Trade (FEB) Actual: C$1.04B Expected: C$1B Previous: C$1.21B https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2021-04-07
  • Please join @JStanleyFX at 9:30 EST/13:30 GMT for your mid-week market update. Register here: https://t.co/GCL0TzKAzX https://t.co/kDSWNsuS5h
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Silver are long at 91.64%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 73.59%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/F6iErZvg8b
  • Forex Update: As of 12:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇭CHF: 0.17% 🇪🇺EUR: 0.07% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.11% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.32% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.47% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/ccFJHdZyzd
EUR/USD Technical Outlook - Bearish 'Death Cross' Nearing Completion

EUR/USD Technical Outlook - Bearish 'Death Cross' Nearing Completion

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Euro (EUR/USD) Price, News, and Analysis:

  • EUR/USD nudging higher but with little conviction.
  • A negative ‘death cross’ is nearing completion.
How to Trade EUR/USD
How to Trade EUR/USD
Recommended by Nick Cawley
How to Trade EUR/USD
Get My Guide

For all market-moving economic data and events, see the DailyFX Calendar.

EUR/USD is back just below 1.1900 due to both a weaker US dollar and a marginally stronger Euro. After printing a multi-month just above 1.1700 at the end of March, the pair has reversed higher and may soon test a cluster of old highs and moving averages on either side of 1.1950. Above here, four recent highs around 1.1990 block the way to a big figure change and a fresh five-week high.

The three simple moving averages shown on the daily chart are sending out mixed messages with the 20-day sma now looking as though it is supportive for the first time since the start of the year, while the 50- and 200-day smas are more ominous. With the 50-day at 1.1962 and the 200-day at 1.1947, there are just 15 pips stopping the medium-term sma going below the longer-term sma, forming a bearish ‘death cross’. The article Moving Averages Explained for Tradersexplains how moving averages work, while a ‘cross’ hyper-link in section 3 ‘Making use of multiple moving averages’gives a more in-depth look at both the ‘golden cross’ and the ‘death cross’. A series of lower highs from the beginning of the year also remain in place on the daily chart, adding to the negative outlook.

If this cross forms, then EUR/USD could soon give back its recent gains and test 1.1836 before moving back towards the March 31 low at 1.1704. Below here there is little in the way of a re-test of the November 4 low at 1.1602.

EUR Forecast
EUR Forecast
Recommended by Nick Cawley
Download our new Q2 Euro Forecast
Get My Guide

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart (September 2020 – April 7, 2021)

EUR/USD Technical Outlook - Bearish 'Death Cross' Nearing Completion
EUR/USD Bullish
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -10% 7% -2%
Weekly -22% 22% -3%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

IG Retail trader data show 44.44% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders short to long at 1.25 to 1.We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-short suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to rise.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger EUR/USD-bullish contrarian trading bias.

The Quiz
Discover what kind of forex trader you are
Start Quiz

What is your view on EUR/USD – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD, AUD/NZD Levels to Watch
2021-01-22 09:00:00
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch
Canadian Dollar Outlook: Key USD/CAD, CAD/JPY Levels to Watch
2021-01-12 12:00:00
EUR/CHF Price Outlook: Key Chart Levels to Keep in Focus
EUR/CHF Price Outlook: Key Chart Levels to Keep in Focus
2020-08-13 09:51:00
NZD/CAD Forecast: Price Faces a Key Support Level
NZD/CAD Forecast: Price Faces a Key Support Level
2020-08-05 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish