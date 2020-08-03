0

Real Time News
  • Trump says Tiktok will be out of business in the US if it is not sold by September 15 - BBG
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.01%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.95%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/I8xJE8hCea
  • Fed's Bullard says the virus appears to be more persistent than we previously thought - BBG
  • Currencies: After the largest monthly drop in a decade, the US Dollar is starting the month on the front foot in what is a seasonally favourable month.Get your market update from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/eJqtkDIy2C https://t.co/eaU1BqRVl4
  • Commodities Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 1.59% Gold: -0.32% Silver: -0.73% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/4HE9z6cW5Q
  • US Dollar Outlook - via @DailyFX: $USD Reversal Attempt Eyed vs $EUR & $AUD Link to Analysis: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/market_alert/2020/08/03/usd-price-outlook-us-dollar-reversal-attempt-eyed-vs-eur-aud.html
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: 0.04% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.15% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.24% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.42% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.45% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.69% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/eBVu4vR9dS
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Heads Up:💶 Fed Bullard Speech due at 16:30 GMT (15min) https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2020-08-03
  • Trump says he is signing executive order to hire Americans - BBG
GBP/CAD Price Forecast: Critical Levels and Signals to Monitor

GBP/CAD Price Forecast: Critical Levels and Signals to Monitor

2020-08-03 15:00:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

British Pound vs Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast

  • GBP vs CAD price – Bulls in charge
  • Positive outlook may remain while above 1.7732

GBP/CAD- Multi-Month High

Last week, GBP/CAD hit a near three-month high of 1.7675. However, the price declined after as some bulls seemed to cut back. Ultimately, a weekly candlestick closed in the green with a 2.2% gain.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index climbed and remained in overbought territory emphasizing the strength of the bullish momentum.

GBP/CAD Daily PRICE CHART (Feb 1, 2018 – AUGUST 3, 2020) Zoomed Out

GBPCAD daily price chart 03-08-20 zoomed out
GBP Forecast
GBP Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 GBP Forecast
Get My Guide

GBP/CAD Daily PRICE CHART (MAY 1 – AUGUST 3, 2020) Zoomed In

GBPCAD daily price chart 03-08-20 zoomed in

Since July 15, GBP/CAD has failed on multiple occasions to close below the 50- day moving average repeatedly rebuffing efforts to put bears in charge. Last week, the price ended its sideways move and climbed to the current 1.7178- 1.7732 trading zone and tipping the balance towards the bull’s side.

A daily close above the high end of the current trading zone may encourage bulls to extend the rally towards the monthly resistance level at 1.8097 (April 2016 low).

On the other hand, a failure in closing above the high end of the zone reflects bull’s hesitations and may ultimately guide GBPCAD’s fall towards the low end of the current trading zone (June 16 high).

Building Confidence in Trading
Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

GBP/CAD Four Hour PRICE CHART (July 2 – AUGUST 3, 2020)

GBPCAD four hour price chart 03-08-20

Last week, GBP/CAD created a sharp upward trendline support originating from the July 23 low at 1.6979 highlighting an accelerated bullish momentum.

To conclude, while bulls have the upper hand a break below the aforementioned bullish trendline support reflects a weaker bullish bias.

Therefore, a break below 1.7382 may send GBPCAD towards the 1.7315, while a break above 1.7765 may cause a rally towards 1.7858. As such, the support and resistance levels marked on the four-hour price chart should be considered.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi, Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

