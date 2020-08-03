CAD/JPY Forecast: Price May Test the Monthly Support

0

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
Euro at Risk on EU Digital Sovereignty Stance, USD Eyes Stimulus Talks
2020-08-03 03:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Further, ISM Manufacturing Data Eyed
2020-08-03 06:06:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
Nasdaq 100, DAX 30 & ASX 200 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2020-08-02 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Tags Fresh Record High Price as Extreme RSI Reading Persists
2020-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Weekly Outlook: Consolidating Near Record Highs
2020-08-01 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD Pulls Back From Multi-Month High
2020-08-03 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Shorts Becoming Extreme, EUR/USD at Risk of Reversal - COT Report
2020-08-03 09:35:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, AUD/USD, RBA, GBP/USD, BoE
2020-08-02 16:00:00
CAD/JPY Forecast: Price May Test the Monthly Support

2020-08-03 09:30:00
Mahmoud Alkudsi, Analyst
Share:

Canadian Dollar vs Japanese Yen Technical Forecast

  • Bearish momentum has eased, but the bias lower remained
  • Negative outlook while below 78.68

CAD/JPY- Weaker Bearish Sentiment

Last week, CAD/JPY declined to a near ten-week low of 77.61. However, the price rallied after as some bears seemed to cover. Ultimately, a weekly candlestick closed with a Doji pattern highlighting the market’s indecision.

Alongside that, the Relative Strength Index rose from 39 to 49 signaling that bears were losing momentum.

CAD/JPY Daily PRice CHART (October 1, 2018 – August 3, 2020) Zoomed Out

CADJPY daily price chart 03-08-20. zoomed out
JPY Forecast
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Download our fresh Q3 JPY Forecast
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Daily PRice CHART (June 2 – AUgust 3, 2020) Zoomed In

CADJPY daily price chart 03-08-20 zoomed in

On Friday, CADP/JPY climbed back to the current 78.68 – 80.54 trading zone however, the pair failed to overtake the 50-day moving average indicating that bearish momentum was still intact.

A daily close below the low end of the current trading zone could encourage bears to re-attempt testing the monthly support at 77.25 (December 2011 high).

On the other hand, a failure in closing below the low end of the current zone reflects bear’s hesitation and may trigger a rally towards the high end of the zone (March 2018 low).

Building Confidence in Trading
Recommended by Mahmoud Alkudsi
Building Confidence in Trading
Get My Guide

CAD/JPY Four Hour PRice CHART (June 10 – AUgust 3, 2020)

CADJPY four hour price chart 03-08-20

On July 27, CAD/JPY traded below the bullish trendline support originating from the May 22 low at 76.61 indicating a shift in favor of bears control which has thus far held.

To conclude, while bearish bias is still in place a break above the aforementioned bullish trend line resistance may end bull’s control. Therefore, a break above 79.66 may cause a rally towards 80.35, while a break below 78.28 could send CADJPY towards 77.25. As such, the support and resistance levels marked on the four-hour price chart should be watched closely.

Written By: Mahmoud Alkudsi,Market analyst

Please feel free to contact me on Twitter: @Malkudsi

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

