Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price Action Currently Battling a Bearish Trend, Bond Yields Remain Elevated
2020-03-13 10:30:00
USD May Rise if Sentiment Data Spurs Demand for Havens
2020-03-13 07:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
2020-03-12 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed
2020-03-13 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Plunges Despite Coronavirus Risk Sell-off
2020-03-12 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Oil - US Crude: 4.54% Gold: 0.72% Silver: -0.25% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/pGkNvcnTRh
  • Why is the Strait of Hormuz the world's most important #oil chokepoint? Find out from @JMcQueenFX here: https://t.co/0UPiGgqHbW #OOTT https://t.co/SMgA69Ybzo
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇦🇺AUD: 1.13% 🇳🇿NZD: 1.00% 🇨🇦CAD: 0.90% 🇨🇭CHF: -0.16% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.19% 🇯🇵JPY: -1.78% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/LLWBc5a59n
  • Gold Prices Fall with Stocks as Investors Flee to Cash, UofM Eyed - https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/fundamental/daily_briefing/daily_pieces/commodities/2020/03/13/Gold-Prices-Fall-with-Stocks-as-Investors-Flee-to-Cash-UofM-Eyed.html?CHID=9&QPID=917708&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=Spivak&utm_campaign=twr #Gold #XAUUSD https://t.co/HBLpUaYFBA
  • Indices Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: 4.34% Wall Street: 4.16% France 40: 2.74% Germany 30: 2.32% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/qifH84kNzw
  • Source reports state that the BoJ may top up purchases of commercial paper, corporate bonds at next week's rate review
  • LIVE NOW! Strategist @PaulRobinsonFX runs through his favorite charts and potential set-ups for the week ahead in the FX and CFDs market here - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/108721147?CHID=9&QPID=917720&utm_source=Twitter&utm_medium=DFXGeneric&utm_campaign=twr
  • Have you joined @DailyFX @facebook group yet? Discuss your #forex strategies and brush up on your skills with us here: https://t.co/jtY1G7g8yx https://t.co/NHXWR5Xj3q
  • PBoC RRR to be cut by 50-100bps for banks for inclusive financing, adds that it will release CNY 550bln of long-term funds https://t.co/rtq2DWJU7w
  • PBoC is said to cut RRR for some banks
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

2020-03-13 09:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

Australian Dollar Analysis and Talking Points

  • AUD/USD | Dollar Liquidity Concerns Weigh on Aussie
  • Australian Dollar on Course for Worst Weekly Decline Since 2011
  • Near-term support at 0.6270.

AUD/USD | The Australian Dollar has come under heavy selling throughout the week set to post its largest weekly loss since September 2011 (at the time of writing). This has come amid the persistent decline in risk appetite, however, the bulk of the move had stemmed from Thursday’s session as fears over scarce dollar liquidity prompted a flight to cash with the US Dollar gaining. Last week, we noted that the Aussie remained fragile with equity markets tilted to the downside and we maintain this view.

AUD/USD MIXED
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -2% -27% -11%
Weekly -31% -29% -30%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

On the technical front, near term support is situated at 0.6270, which marks the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement. However, a break below leaves the currency at risk of hitting the global financial crisis level given that there is little in the notable support. That said, the low 0.60s had been the area of interest for the RBA to intervene back in 2008.

Implied Weekly range (0.6080-0.6500)

Support

Resistance

0.6270

76.4% Fib

0.6400

-

0.6200

-

0.6500

Implied Weekly High

0.6022

Oct’08 Low

0.6680

Weekly High

AUD/USD Price Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch as US Dollar Capitulates
Australian Dollar Forecast: Key AUD/USD Levels to Watch as US Dollar Capitulates
2020-03-06 09:10:00
AUD/JPY: Eyes on Key Chart Points -Aussie Dollar vs JPY Price Forecast
AUD/JPY: Eyes on Key Chart Points -Aussie Dollar vs JPY Price Forecast
2020-03-05 15:00:00
USD/MXN Price: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso – Unfinished Uptrend Momentum
USD/MXN Price: US Dollar vs Mexican Peso – Unfinished Uptrend Momentum
2020-03-04 10:30:00
Euro Dollar Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
Euro Dollar Forecast: Key EUR/USD Levels to Watch
2020-01-23 12:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.