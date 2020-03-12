US Dollar Rips Higher as Dollar Funding Shows Distress Signal - US Market Open

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides Download
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Leaves Interest Rates Unchanged, Boosts Liquidity - Is It Enough?
2020-03-12 13:01:00
EUR/USD Outlook: ECB Must Act Decisively as Recession Looms and Markets Collapse
2020-03-12 11:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: Further Weakness Likely Against USD and EUR
2020-03-12 10:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY, AUD/USD, Dow Jones Outlook Bleak Post Trump Nation Address
2020-03-12 01:30:00
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
2020-03-12 00:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAUUSD Pulls Back, 1700 Looms Large - Gold Levels
2020-03-11 15:18:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Canadian Dollar Price Outlook: Loonie, Oil Tanks on Coronavirus Panic
2020-03-12 15:30:00
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Bitcoin
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+
2020-03-12 11:27:00
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Reversal Pattern May Press BTC/USD to Multi-Month Low
2020-03-09 15:00:00
More View more
Breaking news

Dow Jones drops over 8% in morning trading, S&P 500 down over 7%

Real Time News
  • A recession is typically accompanied by falling stock prices, but equities are not the be-all and end-all for recession investment strategies. Get your market update from @PeterHanksFX here: https://t.co/H0Rf3AkECs https://t.co/OnUshwjWVS
  • Forex Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇨🇦CAD: -0.79% 🇯🇵JPY: -0.87% 🇨🇭CHF: -1.75% 🇬🇧GBP: -2.51% 🇳🇿NZD: -2.69% 🇦🇺AUD: -3.08% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/4bsqxjaTbn
  • LIVE IN 45 MINUTES: Join @JStanleyFX as he runs through price action set-ups for the FX and CFDs market. https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/3952937094787220994
  • $SPX re-testing the 2500 level. sellers not yet letting up. just how ugly does this thing want to get? $ES $SPY https://t.co/Rt3CajfWZP https://t.co/T0gtRtkzNx
  • ECB's Lagarde says high spreads due to the coronavirus impairs the transmission of monetary policy
  • Join @JStanleyFX 's weekly #webinar on trading price action at 1:00 PM ET/5:00 PM GMT. Register here: https://t.co/rFhWzz0pIy https://t.co/iOI48aMkMv
  • Indices Update: As of 16:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: US 500: -7.94% Wall Street: -8.69% Germany 30: -11.37% France 40: -11.93% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#indices https://t.co/JMckpcNizI
  • Canada PM Trudeau is self-isolating due to wife's symptoms - BBG
  • Canadian PM Trudeau is opting to self-isolate due to wife's illness
  • @DColmanFX https://t.co/uwvfBNxrNw
US Dollar Rips Higher as Dollar Funding Shows Distress Signal - US Market Open

US Dollar Rips Higher as Dollar Funding Shows Distress Signal - US Market Open

2020-03-12 15:10:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar Analysis & News

Global markets remain in freefall amid the ongoing spread of the coronavirus. Overnight, the World Health Organisation had labelled the virus as a global pandemic. Alongside this, US President Trump’s address had done little to provide confidence with the President stating that the US will suspend travel from the EU to the US for 30 days (does not apply to the UK), while also announcing relief measures. US equities hit limit down for the second time this week, while European equities have been posting double digit losses with Airliners among the underperformers.

Bond Markets Failing to Hedge Against Equity Declines

What has also become apparent in recent session is that while aggressive selling persists in equity markets, US Treasuries have also started to drift lower. The worry here is that with global bond yields falling to a record low, bond markets ability to hedge against equity drawdowns decline, particularly with central banks unwilling to move into negative territory in the case of the Federal Reserve. Therefore, overall risk will continue to be reduced amid the pick up in volatility and thus keeps the pressure on equity markets.

EUR:The European Central Bank left all of its interest rates unchanged Thursday. Markets had priced-in an additional 10bps cut to the deposit rate. The central bank also announced new liquidity measures, adding a ‘temporary QE envelope’ of EUR120 billion extra of bond buying until the end of 2020. The ECB also announced a new LTRO to provide additional liquidity until the next round of TLTROs are announced in June this year. It waits to be seen if the ECB has done enough to help stabilize an economy roiled by the coronavirus. (full reaction)

EUR/USD BEARISH
Data provided by
of clients are net long. of clients are net short.
Change in Longs Shorts OI
Daily -8% -25% -20%
Weekly -22% -35% -31%
Learn How to Use Sentiment in Your Trading Strategy
Get My Guide

US Dollar: Stress in Dollar liquidity is beginning to creep up with Euro and Sterling Dollar FX swaps widening. Consequently, this signals that foreign investors are willing to pay a premium to gain access to dollar funds and thus a continued widening may see the US Dollar rip higher.

US Dollar Rips Higher as Dollar Funding Shows Distress Signal - US Market Open

Source:, Refinitiv

Economic Calendar (12/03/20)

US Dollar Rips Higher as Dollar Funding Shows Distress Signal - US Market Open

Source: DailyFX,

WHAT’S DRIVING MARKETS TODAY

  1. Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP): Cryptocurrency Carnage, Prices Down 20%+” by Nick Cawley, Market Analyst
  2. FTSE 100 vs FTSE 250: What Outperforms When Bank of England Cuts Rates” by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
Gold Prices Drop Despite Coronavirus Scare, ECB in Focus
2020-03-12 06:00:00
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
Yen, US Dollar Gain. Virus Pandemic Pushes Wall Street to Bear Market
2020-03-12 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
Sterling Price Outlook: British Pound Heavy on BoE- GBP/USD Support?
2020-03-11 16:41:00
Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
Crude Oil Prices Look to Trump Stimulus Plan for Direction
2020-03-11 06:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.