Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD at a Turning Point?

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Price: Resistance Remains Firm Ahead of ECB Meeting, PMIs
2019-10-23 08:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Initiates Lower Highs and Lows Ahead of ECB Meeting
2019-10-23 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Outlook: Will British Pound Resume Bullish Price Action?
2019-10-23 10:00:00
Brexit Briefing: GBP Price Eases, October 31 Deadline to be Missed
2019-10-23 08:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Rate Sinks as Brexit Limbo Opens the Door to Yen Strength
2019-10-22 23:00:00
US Dollar Price Volatility Report: Dovish Fed Bets Firm, Liquidity Up
2019-10-21 20:50:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price, Crude Oil, Dow Jones Technical Outlook & More
2019-10-23 11:01:00
Crude Oil Prices Fade Despite OPEC-Cut Reports, US Stock Build Eyed
2019-10-23 05:45:00
Bitcoin
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Emerging Markets Crisis Monitor - Seven Factors Traders Should Watch
2019-10-22 20:00:00
Bitcoin Price Correlations with Emerging Markets FX: USD/CNH, USD/ZAR in Spotlight
2019-10-22 18:30:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • UK Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn reiterated his offer to PM Johnson to agree a reasonable timetable for Brexit legislation and restated that Labour would support a new election once the threat of a no-deal Brexit is off the table $GBP
  • On Monday we mentioned a dip to 1.11 in $EURUSD would be considered normal -- a bounce may emerge soon https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/video/live_events/2019/10/21/EURUSD-drives-higher-on-weaker-USD-JWweb-121.html https://t.co/7HNPIFgSSw
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 96.02%, while traders in Germany 30 are at opposite extremes with 75.92%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/9xGPrKZJ6x
  • Heads Up:🇺🇸 USD MBA Mortgage Applications (OCT 18) due at 11:00 GMT (15min), Actual: N/A Expected: N/A Previous: 0.5% https://www.dailyfx.com/economic-calendar#2019-10-23
  • Commodities Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Gold: 0.32% Silver: 0.25% Oil - US Crude: -0.99% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/J8CT9EwmWZ
  • GBP/USD, GBP/JPY Outlook: Will British Pound Resume Bullish Price Action? More details in the link below: https://www.dailyfx.com/forex/technical/home/analysis/gbp-usd/2019/10/23/GBPUSD-GBPJPY-Outlook-Will-British-Pound-Resume-Bullish-Price-Action-MK.html?CHID=9&QPID=917714 https://t.co/IJleHME0vE
  • Forex Update: As of 10:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: 🇯🇵JPY: 0.02% 🇨🇦CAD: -0.01% 🇳🇿NZD: -0.02% 🇪🇺EUR: -0.12% 🇬🇧GBP: -0.13% 🇦🇺AUD: -0.19% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#currencies https://t.co/T3dGcJ8yOp
  • Will a debt crisis send us into a global recession, and will political instability continue to impact markets? Find out from @Bill_Blain, market commentator and strategist at Shard Capital, only on Trading Global Markets Decoded here: https://t.co/GL2RNwfNOJ https://t.co/EXWVBsqEgX
  • @nickcawley1 @GrayConnolly He was often to be found selling Her Majesty’s Pound short, in direct contradiction of the custom and decency of the day.
  • @DavidCottleFX @GrayConnolly haha..am just writing about GBP crashes since late 1970s - coincides with Strider running spot Cable books....hmmmm
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD at a Turning Point?

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD at a Turning Point?

2019-10-23 11:00:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

CAD Analysis and Talking Points

USD/CAD | Potential Turning Point

Momentum signals continue to highlight that USD/CAD trades with a bearish bias. However, the bearish DMI has eased since the recent peak reached at the beginning of the week, thus potentially signalling that USD/CAD may be susceptible for a bounce back. That said, the ADX trend strength indicator is at the highest level since February (41), however, while this may suggest that the bearish trend may continue, the indicator has rarely held above 40 and subsequently marks the turning point in the pair. Therefore, we await a pullback in the ADX indicator for confirmation that USD/CAD will turn. Alongside this, trendline support stemming from October 2018 low has so far curbed further losses for the pair. Although, in light of a closing break below trendline support, the pair risks a move back towards September lows of 1.3016.

USD/CAD Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Apr 2019 – Oct 2019)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD at a Turning Point?

Source: IG Charts

USD/CAD DMIs and ADX (Nov 2017 – Oct 2019)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD at a Turning Point?

Source: Refinitiv

CAD/JPY | Upside Momentum Exhausted

Following the recent rise in CAD/JPY, signs are beginning to show that the bullish momentum is slowing after the failure to maintain a foothold above the 83.00 handle. However, given that geopolitical risks appear to be easing, dips could potentially meet support from 82.43 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement) and 82.11 (200DMA).

CAD/JPY Price Chart: Daily Time Frame (Sep 2018 –Oct 2019)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD at a Turning Point?

Source: IG Charts

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD, CAD/JPY
2019-10-17 11:15:00
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD
Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USD/CAD, EUR/CAD
2019-10-09 11:00:00
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
GBP Technical Analysis Overview: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
2019-10-02 08:05:00
AUD Technical Analysis Overview: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD
AUD Technical Analysis Overview: AUD/USD, AUD/NZD
2019-09-24 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

CAD/JPY
News & Analysis at your fingertips.