Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USDCAD, CADJPY

Never miss a story from Justin McQueen

Subscribe to receive daily updates on publications
Please enter valid First Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid Last Name
Please fill out this field.
Please enter valid email
Please fill out this field.
Please select a country

I’d like to receive information from DailyFX and IG about trading opportunities and their products and services via email.

Please fill out this field.
For more info on how we might use your data, see our privacy notice and access policy and privacy website.

Your Forecast Is Headed to Your Inbox

But don't just read our analysis - put it to the rest. Your forecast comes with a free demo account from our provider, IG, so you can try out trading with zero risk.

Your demo is preloaded with £10,000 virtual funds, which you can use to trade over 10,000 live global markets.

We'll email you login details shortly.

Learn More about Your Demo
Or, read more articles on DailyFX

You are subscribed to Justin McQueen

You can manage your subscriptions by following the link in the footer of each email you will receive

An error occurred submitting your form.
Please try again later.

CAD Analysis and Talking Points

  • USDCAD | Range Respected, However, 1.3520 Break Eyed for Further Upside
  • CADJPY | Critical Support Tested, Cross Remains Bearish

See the DailyFXQ2 FX forecast to learn what will drive the currency throughout the quarter.

USDCAD | Range Respected, However, 1.3520 Break Eyed for Further Upside

The pair has continued to respect its well-defined range for the past month, however, as USDCAD tests 1.3520 on the upside, eyes will be on for a firm break if we were to see a 1.36 handle. DMI’s on the daily, weekly and monthly timeframes are bullishly aligned albeit marginally so, which in turn could see buying on dips. On the downside, support is situated at 1.3440, which represents that 61.8% Fib level from the 1.3670-1.3068 drop, while the 50DMA resides 1.3410. For the uptrend to be negated in the short-term eyes will be on for a closing break below 1.3370. Option markets show that the 1-day implied move for USDCAD is at 9.8 vols = 66pip breakeven.

USDCAD PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Dec 2018 – May 2019)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USDCAD, CADJPY

Chart by IG

CADJPY | Critical Support Tested, Cross Remains Bearish

The outlook for the CADJPY continues to remain soft with upticks in the cross relatively short-lived. Momentum indicators on both the short and longer time frames continue to provide a bearish bias and as such, the focus on for a test of key support at 80.83, which represents the 23.6% Fib level. In turn, a closing break below opens up a move towards 80.50.

CADJPY PRICE CHART: Daily Time Frame (Sep 2018 May 2019)

Canadian Dollar Technical Analysis Overview: USDCAD, CADJPY

Chart by IG

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

To contact Justin, email him at Justin.mcqueen@ig.com

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX