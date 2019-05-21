GBPUSD Price Slumps as Brexit Turmoil, USD Strength Takes its Toll

Sterling (GBP) Price and Latest Brexit News

Sterling hits a four-month low against the US dollar.

Chart looks oversold, but client sentiment remains heavily bearish.

GBPUSD – Bearish Sequence Continues Unchecked

Sterling is under heavy pressure against a resurgent US dollar and is touching levels last seen in mid-January this year and the recent sell-off continues. The recent break of support levels at 1.2894 and 1.2773 has left the pair without an anchor and sellers remain firmly in control. The recent breakdown has been primed by yet more Brexit confusion and concern as UK PM May continues to put forward her Withdrawal Agreement despite it already having been voted down in the House of Commons three times.

GBPUSD Price Rattled by Heightened Brexit Fears, European Elections Near

The US dollar continues its recent ascent with the US dollar basket (DXY) at a two-week high of 97.50 and threatening to make a fresh two-year high at 97.84. A break and close above here would produced another higher high on the longer-dated chart and reinforced further upside. Wednesday’s FOMC minutes and/or Friday’s US durable goods orders may well fuel this move higher.

GBPUSD may find some respite on the downside from the January 15 ‘spike low’ at 1.2669 yet this support looks fragile. The CCI indicator does show the pair as heavily oversold and this again may put a brake on any further sell-off in the short-term.

GBPUSD Daily Price Chart (August 2018 – May 21, 2019)

Retail traders are 81.7% net-long GBPUSD according to the latest IG Client Sentiment Data. See how recent daily and weekly positional changes affect GBPUSD and currently give us a stronger bearish contrarian trading bias.

