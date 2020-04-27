US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site.

Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Español Français Deutsch 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on Euro Area 1Q GDP Report & ECB Meeting
2020-04-27 02:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones & DAX 30 Technical Forecast for the Week Ahead
2020-04-25 08:00:00
How to Invest During a Recession: Investments & Strategy
2020-04-24 20:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Lower As Coronavirus Demand Plunge Fills Storage
2020-04-27 06:10:00
Gold Price Fails to Test November 2012 High Ahead of FOMC Meeting
2020-04-27 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Latest: GBP/USD and FTSE Rally as PM Mulls Lockdown Modifications
2020-04-27 08:00:00
Markets Week Ahead: Australian Dollar, US Dollar, Dow Jones, Gold Prices
2020-04-26 16:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Up, Nikkei 225 Down After BOJ Expands Policy Support
2020-04-27 04:00:00
Will Japanese Yen End Deadlock Against USD as Month-End Looms?
2020-04-27 01:27:00
More View more
Real Time News
  • Tune in to @nickcawley1 's #webinar at 6:30 AM ET/10:30 AM GMT to prepare for key UK events and markets in the week ahead. Register here: https://t.co/xewSeUoDaT https://t.co/imX3wwS2UZ
  • Repaso a los eventos más importantes de la semana, #EURUSD a la espera de datos claves #eur #usd #BCE #trading https://t.co/iHUo76ZFM0 https://t.co/KZZYUBdM6R
  • https://t.co/Zq5BcbBzeS
  • CFTC report Highlights - $GBP flips net short for the first time since December - $USD selling slowing down - Investors remain constructive on $JPY https://t.co/Z6scZmsnDw
  • LIVE NOW! Join DailyFX analyst @DavidCottleFX to discuss the outlook for Asia Pacific financial markets in the week ahead - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483 #markets #trading
  • IG Client Sentiment Update: Our data shows the vast majority of traders in Ripple are long at 95.72%, while traders in US 500 are at opposite extremes with 76.57%. See the summary chart below and full details and charts on DailyFX: https://www.dailyfx.com/sentiment https://t.co/sSpzIrqEJP
  • #Bitcoin prices may see a pickup in volatility ahead of the 2020 halving as the #coronavirus pandemic threatens to disrupt cross-continental $BTC mining operations. Get your market update from @ZabelinDimitri here: https://t.co/BoH24MVf4P https://t.co/xkujlge6BR
  • BoJ's Governor Kuroda does not think that current currency rates are posing a problem for the Japanese economy $JPY
  • Commodities Update: As of 07:00, these are your best and worst performers based on the London trading schedule: Silver: -0.30% Gold: -0.61% Oil - US Crude: -10.83% View the performance of all markets via https://www.dailyfx.com/forex-rates#commodities https://t.co/n6dDvoaHP1
  • LIVE IN 30 MIN: Join DailyFX analyst @DavidCottleFX to discuss the outlook for Asia Pacific financial markets in the week ahead - https://www.dailyfx.com/webinars/985612483 #markets #trading
US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

2020-04-27 09:30:00
Justin McQueen, Analyst
Share:

US Dollar, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, COT Report –Analysis

  • US Dollar Bearish Positioning Slows Down
  • GBP/USD Flips Net Short for the First Time Since December
  • Investors Constructive on Safe-Haven Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc

The Predictive Power of the COT Report

How to Read the CFTC Report

US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

Source: CFTC, DailyFX (Covers up to Apr 21st, released Apr 24th)

How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
How to Use IG Client Sentiment in Your Trading
Recommended by Justin McQueen
Improve your trading with IG Client Sentiment Data
Get My Guide

US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short- COT Report

In the week to April 21st, CFTC data highlights that speculators had been somewhat hesitant, given that positioning changes had been relatively muted. That said, investors had net sold the US Dollar by $168mln against G10 currencies (6th consecutive week of dollar selling), however, selling momentum appears to have moderated. While economies look to re-open, the soft macro backdrop remains (particularly over Europe), which in turn keeps the greenback with an upside bias. It is only when the global economy begins to recover can we expect to see a potential pullback in the US Dollar.

Non-commercials are net short on the Pound for the first time since December. Last week’s Brexit talks provided little signs of encouragement for GBP, with EU’s Barnier stating that progress had been disappointing. This provides us with a reminder that Brexit induced volatility will be back on the rise in the run-up to transition extension deadline (June 30th). As such, with markets yet to notably re-price Brexit risks, there is a potential for an increase in speculative bearish positioning, leaving the Pound vulnerable.

Across commodity currencies, bearish positioning had eased, largely led by short covering. CAD investors had seemingly ignored the technical selling in oil, which saw prices go negative for the first time on record.

Investors remain constructive on both the Japanese Yen and Swiss Franc. In recent weeks, dips in the Japanese Yen have been well supported. This had been apparent last week when source reports that the BoJ were to announce unlimited QE saw initial JPY weakness quickly faded. Upside in the Swiss Franc however, considers to face a significant hurdle against the Euro.

Elsewhere, positioning changes in the Euro were unchanged. Short covering had been the key reason behind the increase in net Euro longs over the past two months, however, as European sovereign risks re-emerge, there is a potential for outright Euro shorts to pick up once again and thus leave the Euro exposed to a sizeable drop.

Please add a description for the image.

US Dollar | Bearish Momentum Slows Down

Please add a description for the image.

EUR/USD | Short Positions Picking Up

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

GBP/USD | Investors Flip Net Short for First Time Since December

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

USD/JPY | Dips in Yen Remain Supported

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

USD/CHF | Key Hurdle Caps Upside

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

USD/CAD | Undeterred by Negative Oil Prices

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

AUD/USD | Unwind of Net Shorts Support AUD

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

NZD/USD | Positioning Largely Neutral

Please add a description for the image.US Dollar Bears Slowing Down, GBP/USD Flips to Net Short - COT Report

For a more in-depth analysis on FX, check out the FX Forecast

--- Written by Justin McQueen, Market Analyst

Follow Justin on Twitter @JMcQueenFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Longs Rise as US Dollar Selling Continues - COT Report
EUR/USD Longs Rise as US Dollar Selling Continues - COT Report
2020-04-20 08:25:00
US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report
US Dollar Selling Persists, JPY Bulls in Charge, CAD Risks Reversal - COT Report
2020-04-14 11:00:00
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
EUR/USD Shorts Unwind, US Dollar Bears Favour USD/JPY Weakness - COT Report
2020-04-06 11:30:00
US Dollar Losing Safe-Haven Battle vs Euro and Japanese Yen - COT Report
US Dollar Losing Safe-Haven Battle vs Euro and Japanese Yen - COT Report
2020-03-10 10:00:00
Advertisement
News & Analysis at your fingertips.