 Skip to content
News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro (EUR) Breaking News: Record Inflation Print Turns Up Heat on the ECB
2022-08-31 09:30:00
S&P 500 Extends Tumble on ‘Good Data’, EURUSD Feels Rate Competition, EM GDP Ahead
2022-08-31 03:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Resting Near Historical Highs as Markets Digest Fed Stance. New Peak for DXY?
2022-08-30 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Lifted by Supply Constraints in Several Key Markets. Where to for WTI?
2022-08-30 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Retail Traders are Buying the Dip, More Losses Ahead?
2022-08-31 05:00:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Pull Back: Good News is Bad News for Stocks
2022-08-30 20:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Continues to Test Support Levels, Eyes sub-$1,700
2022-08-31 09:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Support Test - Can Bears Break it Down?
2022-08-30 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: Nord Stream Shutdown Adds Fuel to Energy Crisis
2022-08-31 07:41:00
British Pound Latest: GBP/USD Still Looks Likely to Re-Test Lows
2022-08-30 08:02:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Forecast: USDJPY Threatens to Print New 24 Year High
2022-08-30 11:30:00
Bank of Japan (BoJ) - Foreign Exchange Market Intervention
2022-08-30 10:00:00
More View more
Gold Price Continues to Test Support Levels, Eyes sub-$1,700

Gold Price Continues to Test Support Levels, Eyes sub-$1,700

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • US Treasury yields remain near multi-year highs.
  • The longer-term gold chart looks negative.
  • Retail clients are long of gold and that’s a bearish contrarian signal.

Gold is set to print its fifth straight monthly loss and re-test the $1,700/oz. level for the first time in nearly six weeks as sellers remain in complete control of the precious metal. The latest leg lower comes courtesy of a hawkish Fed last week whose chair and board members reiterated the central bank’s message that interest rates will continue to be hiked in the fight against inflation. Financial markets are currently in a 70% chance that the central bank will raise interest rates by 75 basis points at the September 22 meeting. Interest rates in the US are expected to be hiked further over the coming to 3.75% - 4.00% by the middle of 2023, compared to a current rate of 2.25% - 2.50%.

Gold Price Continues to Test Support Levels, Eyes sub-$1,700

This relentless rise in short-term rates over the next year has pushed short-dated US Treasury yields to highs not seen since the end of 2007. The re-pricing of US interest rate expectations over the last few months has weighed heavily on gold and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

Gold Price Continues to Test Support Levels, Eyes sub-$1,700

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

The monthly gold chart shows the precious metal nearing a prior zone of support between $1,707/oz. and $1,668/oz. and this zone looks likely to be tested in the coming weeks. Gold is now trading below the short-term moving average (red line), and while the CCI indicator is in oversold territory it is not yet at the extreme levels seen at other multi-month lows. This indicator does suggest however that the market may need a certain amount of time to settle before the next move lower.

Gold Monthly Price Chart – August 31, 2022

Gold Price Continues to Test Support Levels, Eyes sub-$1,700

Retail trader data show 82.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.70 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.62% higher than yesterday and 3.24% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 7.88% lower than yesterday and 5.17% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro (EUR) Breaking News: Record Inflation Print Turns Up Heat on the ECB
Euro (EUR) Breaking News: Record Inflation Print Turns Up Heat on the ECB
2022-08-31 09:30:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: Nord Stream Shutdown Adds Fuel to Energy Crisis
British Pound (GBP/USD) Forecast: Nord Stream Shutdown Adds Fuel to Energy Crisis
2022-08-31 07:41:00
EURUSD Chops Around Parity as ECB Mulls 75 Basis Point Hike
EURUSD Chops Around Parity as ECB Mulls 75 Basis Point Hike
2022-08-30 17:00:00
Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags
Dax 40 Attempts to Break Higher While FTSE 100 Lags
2022-08-30 15:07:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Bearish