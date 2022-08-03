News & Analysis at your fingertips.

News
Euro Breaking News: EUR Sustained on Mixed EU S&P Global Services PMI Data
2022-08-03 08:15:00
Trading Strategy Webinar: Rates, USD, EUR/USD and Stocks
2022-08-02 19:32:00
News
US Dollar Solid After Fed Kiboshes Pivot Perception to Send Treasury Yields Higher
2022-08-03 05:00:00
Crude Oil Prices: EIA Inventory to Shift into Focus After OPEC Announcement
2022-08-03 03:30:00
News
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-08-03 08:30:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-08-03 06:30:00
News
US Dollar Solid After Fed Kiboshes Pivot Perception to Send Treasury Yields Higher
2022-08-03 05:00:00
Gold Price Peels Lower as US Dollar and Treasury Yields Gain. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-08-03 02:00:00
News
British Pound Update – GBP/USD Stuck in a Rut Ahead of The BoE
2022-08-03 09:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY
2022-08-02 14:30:00
News
US Dollar Solid After Fed Kiboshes Pivot Perception to Send Treasury Yields Higher
2022-08-03 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: Will USD/JPY, AUD/JPY Fall as Retail Traders Go Long?
2022-08-03 00:30:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR Sustained on Mixed EU S&P Global Services PMI Data

Euro Breaking News: EUR Sustained on Mixed EU S&P Global Services PMI Data

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USDTALKING POINTS

  • EZ Services PMI (JULY) – ACT: 51.2; EST: 50.6
  • Italian and German PMI’s turn negative!
EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro held up against the greenback this morning after an assortment of eurozone services PMI data hit the economic calendar (see below). We saw worrying signs from both Italy and Germany who now entered the contractionary region (below 50) mostly driven by soaring energy and food costs. This impacted the demand for services and does not look to be letting up anytime soon as energy concerns remain. Overall, the eurozone print beat estimates coming in at 51.2 which left the euro supported after yesterdays dollar strength.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

economic calendar

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

On a global scale, the main driver in global markets stems from Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan which has been met with disdain by China who have since announced their plan to carry out military exercises around and possibly over Taiwan while blocking major waterways to Taiwanese ports. Some exports to Taiwan from China have also been halted leaving the euro vulnerable as investors look for safety via the greenback.

U.S. PMI’s will be the focus later today with forecasts lower than the June print. It is important to note that the U.S. is primarily a services nation so this release should serve as a good barometer for the economy under the current Federal Reserve tightening cycle. In addition, the fact that the Fed have become more ‘data dependent’ could see a greater market reaction across USD crosses.

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

eurusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0210

Support levels:

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 63% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, due to recent changes in long and short positioning we settle on a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

