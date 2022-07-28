EUR/USD Slides Further on Mixed German Inflation Data
EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis
- Annual German inflation trickles lower, but m/m price pressures rise.
- Harmonized inflation continues to push higher.
- EUR/USD eyeing a break below 1.0100.
A mixed bag of preliminary German inflation releases with the annual figure slipping 0.1% lower to 7.5% in July, while the monthly figure rose by 0.9%, beating expectations of 0.6%. On a harmonized basis, German inflation rose both monthly and annually, beating forecasts and June’s figures.
German inflation hit 7.9% in May this year, the highest level since German reunification.
Earlier today, EU economic sentiment missed expectations as energy fears weighed on the region.
The single currency is trading near its low of the day (1.0113) after having printed a 1.0233 high earlier in the session. The high print was helped by US dollar weakness after last night’s FOMC meeting saw the US dollar fall post-Fed chair Powell’s press conference. EUR/USD remains weak and may well test parity (1.0000) in the near future, especially if upcoming US data underpins the greenback.
EUR/USD Daily Price Chart July 28, 2022
Retail trader data show 57.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.35 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 15.26% lower than yesterday and 7.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.88% higher than yesterday and 16.24% higher from last week.
We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.
|Change in
|Longs
|Shorts
|OI
|Daily
|-2%
|-10%
|-5%
|Weekly
|1%
|1%
|1%
