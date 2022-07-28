News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Update: Economic Sentiment Disappoints, German CPI Later
2022-07-28 10:34:00
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Boosted by Dwindling Inventories and a Soft US Dollar After Fed Hike
2022-07-28 02:00:00
Oil Price Breaks Out of Descending Channel After Testing 200-Day SMA
2022-07-27 21:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: Traders Sell Wall Street as Fed Hikes, Will Stocks Rally?
2022-07-28 06:30:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Facing First Topside Hurdle – XAU Levels
2022-07-28 09:54:00
Gold Prices Rise Ahead of US GDP and PCE Data. Is More XAU Gains Ahead?
2022-07-28 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Tanks on Tilting Fed Rate Hike Guidance Ahead of US GDP. Will USD Recover?
2022-07-28 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: July Federal Reserve Meeting
2022-07-27 16:30:00
More View more
Euro Update: Economic Sentiment Disappoints, German CPI Later

Euro Update: Economic Sentiment Disappoints, German CPI Later

Richard Snow, Analyst

EUR/USD News and Analysis

  • EU economic sentiment breaks below 100 as gas shortages start affecting German industry
  • EUR/USD technical levels ahead of US Q2 GDP and EU inflation data
  • IG Client Sentiment reveals long-short divergence

EU Economic Sentiment Breaks Below 100

EU economic sentiment for July dropped below 100 as Euro fundamentals weigh on the region. Russia communicated that it was reducing already reduced gas flows earlier this week citing a technical issue. Since then, the world’s largest chemical company ‘BASF’ announced it would be cutting output in September, with further cuts likely.

Consumer confidence dropped further to -27 from -23.8

Industrial sentiment also dropped to 3.5 from 7.

EU Economic Sentiment

Euro Update: Economic Sentiment Disappoints, German CPI Later

Next up on the docket is the US GDP for Q2 which is forecast to narrowly escape a recession. Later we have German CPI which could inform EU inflation tomorrow. Tomorrow, US PCE inflation data is unlikely to have a massive effect on the market given the sizeable rate hike yesterday. EU inflation and Q2 GDP data is up on Friday.

Euro Update: Economic Sentiment Disappoints, German CPI Later

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

EUR/USD Technical Levels Ahead of EU CPI and US GDP

After yesterday’s Fed rate hike of 75 bps which was perceived by the market as bearish, EUR/USD appears to be giving up yesterday’s gains. Markets seemed to focus on the fact that Jerome Powell admitted to a slower potential pace of hiking despite mentioning that the Fed aren’t done hiking.

Volatility appears set to continue into the end of the week with a whole host of high importance economic data still to come. Price action also trades within a range between 1.0280 and 1.0100.

EUR/USD Daily Chart

Euro Update: Economic Sentiment Disappoints, German CPI Later

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

IG Client Sentiment Shows Long-Short Convergence

Client sentiment is narrowing between net-longs and net-shorts, making future insights less clear. Sentiment is usually most insightful when a large discrepancy exists between shorts and longs with overall sentiment in the opposite direction of the trend.

Euro Update: Economic Sentiment Disappoints, German CPI Later

EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 57.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.35 to 1.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall.

The number of traders net-long is 15.26% lower than yesterday and 7.80% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.88% higher than yesterday and 16.24% higher from last week.

Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Apple and Amazon Earnings Preview: Challenging Earnings Figures to Halt US Tech Stock Rally?
Apple and Amazon Earnings Preview: Challenging Earnings Figures to Halt US Tech Stock Rally?
2022-07-28 10:18:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Facing First Topside Hurdle – XAU Levels
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Facing First Topside Hurdle – XAU Levels
2022-07-28 09:54:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Can Aussie Get Up Above 0.70 After Retail Sales Miss?
AUD/USD Forecast: Can Aussie Get Up Above 0.70 After Retail Sales Miss?
2022-07-28 08:00:00
Fed Raises Rates by 75 Basis Points at July FOMC in Fight to Quell Inflation
Fed Raises Rates by 75 Basis Points at July FOMC in Fight to Quell Inflation
2022-07-27 18:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish