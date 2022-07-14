News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Growth and Inflation Fears May Have Peaked: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-14 11:30:00
Navigating EUR/USD Around Parity: Trade Setup and Levels Ahead of ECB
2022-07-14 11:15:00
Crude Oil Update: Brent Up Against Strong Dollar and Demand-Side Factors
2022-07-14 08:00:00
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Sink as CPI Jump Bolsters Fed Hike Bets
2022-07-13 15:19:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Looks Set to Test Multi-Month Support
2022-07-14 09:30:00
Gold Price Rebound Following US CPI Raises Potential for RSI Buy Signal
2022-07-14 00:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed
2022-07-14 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-14 03:30:00
S&P 500 Dips on Poor JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley Earnings

S&P 500 Dips on Poor JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley Earnings

Justin McQueen, Strategist

SPX, MS, JPM Analysis and Talking Points

  • US earnings season gets off to a weak start.
  • JPM & MS Miss Expectations.

US earning season gets off to a weak start as the major US banks kick off proceedings. Both JP Morgan (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) reported lower than expected financial figures for their EPS and revenue, and thus shares are set to open lower. Although, perhaps the more ominous headline is that JP Morgan announced that they have temporarily suspended their share buyback program.

JPM Q2 Results

  • EPS $2.76 vs Exp. 2.88
  • Revenue $31.63bln vs Exp. 31.98bln
  • IB Revenue $1.35bln vs Exp. 1.92bln
  • Temporarily suspends share buyback

MS Q2 Results

  • Adj EPS $1.44 vs Exp. 1.57
  • Revenue $13.1bln vs 13.33bln

A reminder that financials have been expected to perform poorly, while energy names are seen outperforming the rest of the pack during this season. At the same time, the weak start to earnings further compounds the view that S&P 500 quarterly earnings are expected to be the lowest since Q4 2020.

S&amp;P 500 Dips on Poor JP Morgan &amp; Morgan Stanley Earnings

Source: Refinitiv

S&amp;P 500 Dips on Poor JP Morgan &amp; Morgan Stanley Earnings

Source: Refinitiv

