S&P 500 Dips on Poor JP Morgan & Morgan Stanley Earnings

SPX, MS, JPM Analysis and Talking Points

US earnings season gets off to a weak start.

JPM & MS Miss Expectations.



US earning season gets off to a weak start as the major US banks kick off proceedings. Both JP Morgan (JPM) and Morgan Stanley (MS) reported lower than expected financial figures for their EPS and revenue, and thus shares are set to open lower. Although, perhaps the more ominous headline is that JP Morgan announced that they have temporarily suspended their share buyback program.

JPM Q2 Results

EPS $2.76 vs Exp. 2.88

Revenue $31.63bln vs Exp. 31.98bln

IB Revenue $1.35bln vs Exp. 1.92bln

Temporarily suspends share buyback

MS Q2 Results

Adj EPS $1.44 vs Exp. 1.57

Revenue $13.1bln vs 13.33bln

A reminder that financials have been expected to perform poorly, while energy names are seen outperforming the rest of the pack during this season. At the same time, the weak start to earnings further compounds the view that S&P 500 quarterly earnings are expected to be the lowest since Q4 2020.

