News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro May Be About to Drop Below Parity Against the US Dollar: Top Trading Opportunities
2022-07-14 06:30:00
Euro Forecast: Positives Few and Far Between – Setups for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2022-07-13 17:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Update: Brent Up Against Strong Dollar and Demand-Side Factors
2022-07-14 08:00:00
Crude Oil Latest – Will US CPI Help to Provide Any Demand Clarity?
2022-07-13 09:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Sink as CPI Jump Bolsters Fed Hike Bets
2022-07-13 15:19:00
What is Earnings Season & What to Look for in Earnings Reports?
2022-07-13 06:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Rebound Following US CPI Raises Potential for RSI Buy Signal
2022-07-14 00:30:00
Gold Price Technical Outlook: Gold Works on Engulf off 11-month Low
2022-07-13 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-07-13 15:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: UK GDP Paints Supportive Picture, GBP Bid
2022-07-13 07:34:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Holds the High Ground as Inflation Shocker Provides Headaches for the Fed
2022-07-14 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Targets 1998 High
2022-07-14 03:30:00
More View more
Crude Oil Update: Brent Up Against Strong Dollar and Demand-Side Factors

Crude Oil Update: Brent Up Against Strong Dollar and Demand-Side Factors

Warren Venketas, Analyst

BRENT CRUDE OIL (LCOc1) TALKING POINTS

  • Greenback and demand-side factors weigh on crude oil.
  • Biden visits Middle East.
  • Possible bull flag emerging on daily chart.

BRENT CRUDE OIL FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

Brent crude oil remains depressed after yesterdays hot U.S. inflation print and an increase in stockpiles via the weekly EIA inventory report. The inflation print deepened the spread between the 2-year and 10-year U.S. Treasury yields thus increasing the curve inversion and heightening recessionary risks. Chinese trade data also highlighted a slump in oil imports averaging 8.75MMbbls/d and augmenting the demand destruction narrative plaguing global markets. The COVID-19 situation in China does not show signs of improvement and should extend this narrative despite OPEC’s monthly report suggesting an increase in demand as we head into the end of 2022 and early 2023. The IEA shares similar sentiments with the increased demand however they have revised their previous outlook slightly lower.

Supply fundamentals do provide some support for crude oil prices with Libyan politics in turmoil and the inability from OPEC+ to meet current quotas let alone the revised higher projected output levels. President Joe Biden will also visit the Middle East to discuss an increase in supply from OPEC and ease inflationary pressures on consumers. His last visit was ineffective so I do not foresee much change this time around. The U.S. dollar continues to be a thorn in the side of crude oil as we look forward to PMI data later today for further guidance but with the 100bps Fed rate hike gaining traction, it is unlikely the dollar will let up anytime soon.

ECONOMIC CALENDAR

us dollar economic calendar

Source: DailyFX Economic Calendar

Learn more about Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips in our newly revamped Commodities Module!

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

BRENT CRUDE (LCOc1) DAILY CHART

brent crude daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Price action on the daily brent crude chart shows prices trading within what may be a bull flag (blue) chart pattern. Traditionally, the bull flag points to a pullback before an upside continuation but this will only be confirmed should prices break above flag resistance.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI), is nearing oversold territory which may expand on the aforementioned bull flag implication but a push below flag support will invalidate this move short-term.

Key resistance levels:

  • $105.00
  • $101.29

Key support levels:

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT: MIXED

IGCS shows retail traders are NET LONG onCrude Oil, with 65% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment however, after recent changes in positioning we settle on a short-term cautious bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Australian Dollar Bumped Up on Jobs Data Adding to RBA Hawkishness. Will AUD/USD Rally?
Australian Dollar Bumped Up on Jobs Data Adding to RBA Hawkishness. Will AUD/USD Rally?
2022-07-14 01:30:00
Singapore Dollar Gains as MAS Unexpectedly Tightens Policy, USD/SGD Uptrend Still Eyed
Singapore Dollar Gains as MAS Unexpectedly Tightens Policy, USD/SGD Uptrend Still Eyed
2022-07-14 00:30:00
US CPI Smashes Estimates Placing USD/ZAR, USD/TRY Under Pressure
US CPI Smashes Estimates Placing USD/ZAR, USD/TRY Under Pressure
2022-07-13 16:24:00
DAX, DOW and FTSE Sink as CPI Jump Bolsters Fed Hike Bets
DAX, DOW and FTSE Sink as CPI Jump Bolsters Fed Hike Bets
2022-07-13 15:19:00
Advertisement

Rates

Oil - Brent Crude
USDOLLAR
Natural Gas