News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Fresh Yearly Highs for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-11 19:40:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Back into the Symmetrical Triangle – What’s Next?
2022-07-11 17:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Dive Ahead of Key US Inflation Data, Start of Earnings Season
2022-07-11 21:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
US Dollar Forecast: Fresh Yearly Highs for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-11 19:40:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
US Dollar Forecast: Fresh Yearly Highs for DXY Index, USD/JPY
2022-07-11 19:40:00
More View more
Breaking news

EUR/USD Trades Below 1.0000 - Lowest Level Since December 2002

Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk

Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk

Warren Venketas, Analyst

EUR/USD TALKING POINTS

  • ZEW Economic Sentiment Index (JULY) – ACT: 0-53.8
Advertisement

EURO FUNDAMENTAL BACKDROP

The euro’s initial reaction to the ZEW economic sentiment index misses from both Germany and the eurozone respectively (see economic calendar below) was expectedly negative testing the much talked about parity level. The -53.8 read for the EU region was the lowest print since November 2011 thus reiterating the fading level of optimism withing the eurozone. I believe the 1.0000 psychological support zone will not hold and is likely to be penetrated in the short-term. Risks facing further euro weakness include the potential energy crisis, an increasingly hawkish Fed and recessionary fears backing havens like the U.S. dollar. Looking ahead, U.S. inflation will be the focus tomorrow with markets looking for further guidance around the U.S. economy.

EUR/USD ECONOMIC CALENDAR

EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Index

Source: DailyFX economic calendar

TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

EUR/USD DAILY CHART

eurusd daily chart

Chart prepared by Warren Venketas, IG

Resistance levels:

  • 1.0064

Support levels:

  • 1.0000
  • 0.9854

IG CLIENT SENTIMENT DATA: BEARISH

IGCS shows retail traders are currently LONG on EUR/USD, with 74% of traders currently holding long positions (as of this writing). At DailyFX we typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment resulting in a short-term downside bias.

Contact and follow Warren on Twitter: @WVenketas

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
S&P 500 Under Pressure as Evening Star Formation Starts to Build
S&P 500 Under Pressure as Evening Star Formation Starts to Build
2022-07-11 16:30:00
EUR/USD Update: Nord Stream Goes Offline, EURUSD Attempts Parity
EUR/USD Update: Nord Stream Goes Offline, EURUSD Attempts Parity
2022-07-11 12:00:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Unphased by Strong Chinese Credit Data
AUD/USD Forecast: Aussie Unphased by Strong Chinese Credit Data
2022-07-11 10:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bearish
EU Stocks 50
Germany 40
Mixed
USDOLLAR