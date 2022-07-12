Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY, EUR/CHF
2022-07-12 14:00:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: WTI Bull Trend Shows Signs of Slowing Down, Not Breaking
2022-07-12 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Back into the Symmetrical Triangle – What’s Next?
2022-07-11 17:30:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Jun 28, 2022 when Wall Street traded near 30,992.20.
2022-07-12 15:23:00
Active vs Passive Investing: Top Stock Investing Tips
2022-07-12 15:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Approach Potential Support as US Dollar Surges Ahead of US CPI
2022-07-12 03:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, Gold, S&P 500 & Oil Technicals
2022-07-11 15:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Down but Not Out, Could Rally Soon
2022-07-12 13:00:00
British Pound Latest – GBP/USD Bludgeoned by a Rampant US Dollar
2022-07-12 08:01:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
USD/JPY Clears June Range to Push RSI Towards Overbought Territory
2022-07-12 00:30:00
More View more
Breaking news

EUR/USD Trades Below 1.0000 - Lowest Level Since December 2002

Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds

Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin Price Forecast:

  • USD strength holds - strong employment data places US inflation in the spotlight, EM Currencies and equities fall
  • Bitcoin fails to hold above $20,000, gloomy outlook reduces the appeal of cryptocurrency
  • Price action remains within a well-defined range with Doji candles highlighting indecision.

US CPI, Bitcoin and Interest Rates

The same fundamental risks that have drastically changed the inflation narrative have been driving the downward trajectory for Bitcoin, pushing prices below $20,000. While price pressures have been mounting since late last year, the four-month war and an intensifying energy crisis has provided a gloomy outlook for global economic growth, with higher interest rates increasing the probability of a recession.

Central Banks and Monetary Policy: How Central Bankers Set Policy

A topic that was discussed in great detail in Q2 was the relationship between interest rates and stocks as well as the positive correlation (the relationship) between equities and cryptocurrency. Generally, neither asset class reacts positively to contractionary monetary policy which aims to reduce the money supply in order to tame inflation.

After another positive NFP (non-farm payroll) report on Friday, a robust labor environment has allowed the US Dollar to strengthen further with focus shifting to the economic calendar. With US CPI, PPI and Consumer Sentiment on this week’s agenda, investors are monitoring the inflation data closely, in an effort to anticipate the Fed’s (Federal Reserve) next move.

Discover The Psychology of Speculation in the Forex Market

Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds

DailyFX Economic Calendar

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Analysis

As highlighted on the weekly chart below, BT/USD has remained supported by the 23.6% Fibonacci level of the 2020 – 2021 move at $19.225 with the next level of support holding firm around the key psychological level of $18,000. Over the past four weeks, muted price action has been represented by low-bodied candles, forming a well-defined range between the above-mentioned support and $21,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Weekly Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

While the downtrend has rapidly gained traction since April, the daily chart further illustrates the manner in which prices have continued to consolidate with a series of doji candles suggestive of indecision.

Discover The Basics of Technical Analysis

After rebounding off of the June low at $17,592, Bitcoin bulls were able to drive prices higher in an effort to retest $22,000. However, after temporarily rising above this level on Friday, a positive NFP report placed further pressure on digital assets, limiting the upward move.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Daily Chart

Bitcoin (BTC) Treads Cautiously Ahead of US CPI – USD Strength Holds

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

For the remainder of the week, a higher than expected US CPI or PPI print could further pressurize Bitcoin prices if markets expect an even more hawkish Fed rate decision later this month.

On the contrary, a softer print and easing recession fears may provide Bitcoin the opportunity to rise back above $21,000.

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

DAX, DOW and FTSE Slip as Investors Shelter in Havens
DAX, DOW and FTSE Slip as Investors Shelter in Havens
2022-07-12 14:01:00
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
USD/JPY Price Outlook: US & Japan to Address FX Moves, USDJPY at 24-Year High
2022-07-12 12:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes Major BoC, US CPI Risks
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Eyes Major BoC, US CPI Risks
2022-07-12 10:48:00
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
Euro Breaking News: EUR/USD Slips on Poor EU ZEW Economic Sentiment Data, Parity at Risk
2022-07-12 09:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin