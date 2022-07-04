News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Q3 2022 Technical Forecast: EUR/USD Carves Out Bullish Reversal Pattern, But Caution is Warranted
2022-07-03 10:30:00
Euro Q3 2022 Forecast: Euro May Fall Anew as Debt Crisis Fears Dilute ECB Rate Hikes
2022-07-02 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wobbles as Recession Risk Lowers Yields. Will WTI Resume Up Trend?
2022-07-04 05:00:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-07-04 00:30:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
DAX, DOW and FTSE Remain Pressured as Risk Aversion Bites
2022-07-01 13:14:00
The Great Depression of 1929: Everything you Need to Know
2022-07-01 09:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – Support Holds, Mixed Signals on the Chart
2022-07-04 09:45:00
Crude Oil Price Wobbles as Recession Risk Lowers Yields. Will WTI Resume Up Trend?
2022-07-04 05:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Q3 2022 Forecast: The Bank of England - It's Time to Decide
2022-07-03 13:30:00
British Pound Q3 Technical Forecast: Can Sterling Recover or Will Bears Remain in Control?
2022-07-02 11:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Wobbles as Recession Risk Lowers Yields. Will WTI Resume Up Trend?
2022-07-04 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Q3 2022 Forecast: Will a Weak Yen Push the BoJ into Action?
2022-07-03 01:30:00
More View more
Gold Price Update – Support Holds, Mixed Signals on the Chart

Gold Price Update – Support Holds, Mixed Signals on the Chart

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold respects multi-week support.
  • The daily gold chart offers something for everyone.
  • Retail trader data remains mixed.

For all market-moving data releases and events, see the DailyFX Economic Calendar.

Gold Price Update – Grinding Into Multi-Week Support

Gold tested a noted level of support at the end of last week but failed to break lower as US Treasury yields fell throughout the session. The support level – around $1,786/oz. – proved robust and the precious metal ended the session in positive territory, leaving a bullish hammer candlestick on the chart. This candle formation usually suggests a bullish turnaround, especially if preceded by a bearish trend.

Trading the Bullish Hammer Candle

The daily chart also shows a negative moving average crossover, a ‘death cross’ was made in the middle of June. This crossover, when the 5-day sma crosses below the 200-day sma, is often quoted by technical traders as a market negative as it shows short-term price momentum moving lower.

Death Cross: What is it and How to Identify it When Trading

With the US closed today to celebrate Independence Day, turnover across all markets is likely to be limited. Gold looks set to trade within a $1,786/oz. to $1.840/oz. range in the short-term with US Treasury yields the likely driver of the next move. 10-year UST yields are now 60basis points below their recent high of 3.48%, as fears of a recession in the US increase. Financial markets are now pricing-in US rate cuts by the middle of 2023, easing the pressure on the precious metal. Before then, the Federal Reserve will continue to hike rates aggressively to counter soaring inflation, a negative for gold. For the time being, gold may well be setting up a trading range, a potential boon for traders.

{{THE_FUNDAMENTALS_OF_RANGE_TRADING}}

Gold Daily Price Chart – July 4, 2022

Gold Price Update – Support Holds, Mixed Signals on the Chart

Retail trader data show 84.56% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 5.47 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.34% higher than yesterday and 3.95% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.57% higher than yesterday and 5.02% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Positioning is less net-long than yesterday but more net-long from last week. The combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a further mixed Gold trading bias.

What are your views on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

