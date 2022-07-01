News & Analysis at your fingertips.

Bitcoin Stalks Equities After Bloodbath Week

Bitcoin Stalks Equities After Bloodbath Week

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin, Crypro Outlook:

  • Bitcoin remains distressed below $20,000
  • USD strength persists allowing USD strength to hold
  • BTC/USD divergence from S&P500 Problematic?

With a high correlation existing between equities and Cryptocurrency, Tech stocks have continued to slide at a slower pace as those of their Technological counterparts., drawing BTC/USD to experience over 57% decline vs an approximate 17% decline over the S&P (US500).

Visit the DailyFX Educational Center to discover how to trade the impact of politics on global markets

Bitcoin Stalks Equities After Bloodbath Week

Source: Refinitiv

For Bitcoin , the pullback in prices has allowed for a retest of $20,000, the psychological handle that has remained intact over the past few weeks.

As both fundamental and technical factors continue to play out, a break of June low at $17,5670 leaves BTC/SD vulnerable to a break of $14,000, last experienced in Nov 2020.

While technical levels from both short-term and historical moves may continue to provide support and resistance for crypto, the weekly chart below demonstrates the manner in which price action continues to favor the current trajectory.

Bitcoin Weekly

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

