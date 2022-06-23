News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Tanks as Shocking PMIs Signal Rising Recession Risks
2022-06-23 08:13:00
EUR/USD on Cusp of Pushing Above 50-Day SMA Following Fed Testimony
2022-06-23 00:30:00
Crude Oil Latest – Selling Off Into Support as Recession Fears Grow
2022-06-23 10:30:00
US Dollar Firms Despite Recession Chat from Fed Chair Powell. Will USD Go Higher?
2022-06-23 05:00:00
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
Gamma Squeeze Explained: Basic Options Theory and How it Works
2022-06-22 14:10:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Coils as Inflation and Recession Odds Conflict
2022-06-23 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Ranging within Triangle, For Now - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-22 18:33:00
British Pound Breaking News: UK PMI Heightens Hawkish Bets, GBP Strengthens Against USD and EUR
2022-06-23 09:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, USD/JPY
2022-06-22 14:10:00
US Dollar Firms Despite Recession Chat from Fed Chair Powell. Will USD Go Higher?
2022-06-23 05:00:00
Dow Support and S&P 500 Resistance to Gauge Broader Risk Trends
2022-06-23 02:00:00
Crude Oil Latest – Selling Off Into Support as Recession Fears Grow

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Crude Oil Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • Crude oil continues its recent fall.
  • Recession fears the latest market driver.

For a list of all market-moving data releases and events see the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Over the last few weeks, recessionary fears have overtaken inflationary fears as the main driver of price action in financial markets with global central bank heads to market pundits fearing the worst for the months ahead. A series of out-sized interest rate hikes by various central banks, in a bid to temper red-hot price pressures, is set to, or are already weighing on global growth prospects as central banks see fighting inflation as their overriding priority. As recession fears grow, oil will continue to aim lower.

The daily Brent Crude chart shows a topping-out pattern earlier this month with the $123.50/bbl. level tested and rejected four times. Price action since then has built a descending channel and has broken below both the 20- and 5-day simple moving average, with both breaks lower immediately confirmed. The price of Brent is now heading towards a zone of prior horizontal support between $100.83/bbl. and $95.60/bbl. with the 200-day moving average also appearing at the lower end of this range. The $100/bbl. psychological level also sits just below the top of the support range and should provide the first real test for oil bears.

Psychological Levels and Round Numbers in Forex Trading

Brent Crude Daily Price Chart – June 23, 2022

If we look at US Crude Oil, IG retail trade data show58.24% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.39 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 11.49% higher than yesterday and 37.47% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 14.91% lower than yesterday and 46.97% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Oil - US Crude prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Oil - US Crude-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Crude Oil – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

