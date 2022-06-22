SA40 Forecast: Softer Commodity Prices Weigh on the Index, CPI Breaches 6%

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Outlook - EUR/USD is at a Crossroads While EUR/JPY has Picked Up Steam
2022-06-22 02:00:00
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-06-21 20:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
Gas Price Gouging or Grandstanding?
2022-06-21 16:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-06-22 10:00:00
Dow Avoids the ‘Bear’ but Recession Fears Can Pull Risk and Push Dollar
2022-06-22 04:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – Sellers in Short-Term Control of XAU/USD
2022-06-22 11:10:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Weaker Commodities and Stronger USD Weigh on Australian Dollar
2022-06-22 08:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound: UK Inflation Remains at Multi-Decade Highs, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
2022-06-22 06:34:00
Q2 Price Action Setups: USD, EUR/USD, USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, SPX, Nasdaq
2022-06-21 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Tanks as Recession Fears Grow Ahead of Fed Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 05:00:00
Dow Avoids the ‘Bear’ but Recession Fears Can Pull Risk and Push Dollar
2022-06-22 04:00:00
More View more
SA40 Forecast: Softer Commodity Prices Weigh on the Index, CPI Breaches 6%

SA40 Forecast: Softer Commodity Prices Weigh on the Index, CPI Breaches 6%

Richard Snow, Analyst

JSE Top 40 Index (SA 40) News and Analysis

  • Softer commodity complex contributes to the index’s decline
  • SA CPI breaches upside target of 6% - currency effects analyzed
  • Key SA40 technical levels for consideration
Advertisement

Resources Help Send the SA40 Lower

Crude oil trades lower today after yesterday’s sizeable drop in the price which has resulted in losses for Sasol (the largest loser at the time of writing) down nearly 5%. Miners like Glencore, Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd, Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti Ltd have followed suit as gold and platinum prices continue to move lower.

SA40 Forecast: Softer Commodity Prices Weigh on the Index, CPI Breaches 6%

Source: Refinitiv, prepared by Richard Snow

The only solitary share trading in positive territory at the time of writing is British American Tobacco, edging out a 0.2% gain. The index continues to be subject to the fate of major global equity indices like the S&P 500 and general risk sentiment as equities endure the current period of tighter monetary policy – which is historically negative for stock indices.

Key Inflation Target Breached and All Eyes on Jerome Powell

Today we saw a rather sizeable surprise in inflation data for May, coming in at 6.5% vs the forecast figure of 6.2% and previous reading of 5.9%. The SARB’s target band ranges between 3-6% meaning that if inflation persists above the target, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to move towards further rate hikes. Higher rates tend to see weaker equity valuations and prices and therefore, does not bode well for the index over the medium term. In addition, Jerome Powell is set to conduct his twice-yearly monetary policy report to the US Senate and revelations out of the two day session could have ramifications for global equities and, by extension, the SA 40 index.

SA40 Forecast: Softer Commodity Prices Weigh on the Index, CPI Breaches 6%

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Key SA40 Technical Levels

While the index has struggles to rise consistently, it also appears to have consolidated somewhat, pausing the longer-term downtrend. Recent price action has been seen oscillating largely between 60.910 and 58,980. A breakdown of the current consolidation sees support come in at 58,315 which isn’t too far off the 61.8% Fib level of 58,220, followed by 57,200. Immediate resistance appears at 60,910, followed by the ascending trendline resistance and the 62,280 level.

Daily SA40 chart

SA40 Forecast: Softer Commodity Prices Weigh on the Index, CPI Breaches 6%

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

The weekly chart shows the larger picture for the index. There is still a fair distance to travel before the major level of resistance (55,286) throughout 2020 makes its way into focus. As with most global equity indices, the trend appears to support selling rallies as global monetary policy continues to factor in further rate hikes – which tend to be negative for equity indices.

Weekly SA40 Chart

SA40 Forecast: Softer Commodity Prices Weigh on the Index, CPI Breaches 6%

Source: TradingView, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold Price Update – Sellers in Short-Term Control of XAU/USD
Gold Price Update – Sellers in Short-Term Control of XAU/USD
2022-06-22 11:10:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Awaits Inflaton and Chair Powell’s Testimony
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Awaits Inflaton and Chair Powell’s Testimony
2022-06-22 09:30:00
AUD/USD Forecast: Weaker Commodities and Stronger USD Weigh on Australian Dollar
AUD/USD Forecast: Weaker Commodities and Stronger USD Weigh on Australian Dollar
2022-06-22 08:00:00
British Pound: UK Inflation Remains at Multi-Decade Highs, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
British Pound: UK Inflation Remains at Multi-Decade Highs, GBP/USD Nudges Higher
2022-06-22 06:34:00
Advertisement