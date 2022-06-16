Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Dithers Despite Weaker US Dollar Post Fed Hike. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-16 05:00:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Eyes June Low amid Rise in US Inventory & Production
2022-06-16 00:30:00
Crude Oil Price Slips but Structurally Supported Ahead of the Fed. Where to for WTI?
2022-06-15 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Technical Forecast: The Fed Face-off
2022-06-15 15:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD May Surrender FOMC Gains on Return of Bond Bears
2022-06-16 03:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?
2022-06-16 09:30:00
Euro Dithers Despite Weaker US Dollar Post Fed Hike. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-06-16 05:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Are USDJPY and S&P 500 Reversals Durable after the Big Fed Hike?
2022-06-16 02:30:00
Live Data Coverage: June Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-06-15 16:30:00
More View more
Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?

Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD, BoE Price Analysis & News

  • BoE Expected to Raise Bank Rate By 25bps
  • Dovish Hike Remains a Downside Risk for GBP

JOIN OUR LIVE BOE COVERAGE

SUMMARY: The Bank of England is widely expected to deliver another 25bps rate hike at its upcoming meeting. In light of recent voting splits within the MPC, it is anyone’s guess who will vote for a larger hike or not, possibly another 6-3 or 5-4 split. That being said, while central banks have opted for larger hikes, namely the Fed with a 75bps rate rise, I still see a 25bps hike from the BoE as the most likely scenario given their heightened concerns over growth.

PREVIOUS MEETING: A reminder that at the prior meeting the BoE raised rates by 25bps, although did surprise with a 6-3 vote split, in which the minority voted for a 50bps rate rise. However, the main focus had been on the shocking growth outlook where the central bank downgraded GDP for the end of the year by 1ppt, while also seeing GDP contracting 0.25% next year. Keep in mind that this took into account the market implied interest rate at the time, which has since increased by over 100bps and thus would suggest growth is likely to fall further.

DATA: Inflation has continued to edge higher, the latest reading printing at 9.0% Y/Y (vs Exp. 9.1%). Although, consumer confidence has fallen to record lows, PMIs, particularly in the services sector cratered from 58.9 to 53.4 and GDP for May showed a surprise contraction, raising the likelihood of negative GDP for Q2. Therefore, further compounding the concerns that the Bank of England have over the growth outlook, meaning that the central bank will remain a reluctant hiker.

Risk of Another Dovish Hike

To me, the risk of a dovish hike remains given that money markets are pricing in 38bps of tightening and thus a 25bps move would likely weigh on the Pound amid a disappointment on calls for a larger hike. At the same time, even if the BoE opted for a 50bps hike, I would expect a spike higher in the Pound to be faded, as we had seen with the RBA and BoC.

Money Markets at Risk of Dovish Repricing

Bank of England Preview: How Will the Pound (GBP) React?

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Swiss Franc (CHF) Spikes on Shock SNB Rate Hike, EUR/CHF Heading to Parity?
Swiss Franc (CHF) Spikes on Shock SNB Rate Hike, EUR/CHF Heading to Parity?
2022-06-16 08:00:00
Australian Dollar Steady After Jobs Data Adds to RBA Hawkish Stance. Will AUD/USD Rally?
Australian Dollar Steady After Jobs Data Adds to RBA Hawkish Stance. Will AUD/USD Rally?
2022-06-16 02:00:00
Fed Raises Rates by 75 Basis Points in Largest Hike Since 1994 in Effort to Crush Inflation
Fed Raises Rates by 75 Basis Points in Largest Hike Since 1994 in Effort to Crush Inflation
2022-06-15 18:15:00
Swiss National Bank (SNB): Rare spectacle of SNB interest-rate decision has markets on edge
Swiss National Bank (SNB): Rare spectacle of SNB interest-rate decision has markets on edge
2022-06-15 17:00:00
Advertisement