EUR/USD in Free-Fall as Soaring US Yields Boost US Dollar Ahead of Fed. Now What?
2022-06-13 17:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
DAX 40, DOW JONES, FTSE 100 Outlook: Talking Points, Analysis and Charts
2022-06-13 13:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
Gold Price Hangs Tough as Markets are Pummelled After Shocking US CPI. Higher XAU/USD Ahead?
2022-06-13 05:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
GBP/USD Forecast: Surprise Decline in UK GDP, Sterling Hitting the Lows
2022-06-13 08:00:00
USD/JPY Rally to Persist as RSI Sits in Overbought Territory
2022-06-13 20:00:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, SPX500, Gold & Oil Technicals
2022-06-13 15:30:00
Bitcoin & Ether Post Double Digits Losses - Crypto Market Cap Tumbles

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Talking Points:

  • Bitcoin tests an 18-month low as speculative assets tumble
  • Ethereum runs out of options after falling below $10000
  • Sentiment steps back, is this week make or break?

Since peaking in November last year, Bitcoin has remained under pressure amid an extremely volatile and unprecedented geopolitical backdrop.

Although low interest rates and an influx of stimulus initially contributed to the surge in digital assets throughout last year, Central Banks are committed to achieve their goal of driving inflation back towards the 2% target in a more aggressive manner than was initially expected.

For Bitcoin, the Daily chart below illustrates the manner in which price action reacted to the sell-off that took place after the four-decade high inflation print and subsequent decline in sentiment flooded markets on Friday (10 June 2022).

Bitcoin Daily Chart

Bitcoin Weekly Chart

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

With regards to crypto assets as a whole, the collapse of Celsius (a major cryptocurrency lender) has resulted in a broader market sell-off which has thus far, caused the total market capitalization of the industry to fall below the $1 Trillion Dollar mark. With sentiment and volatility in question, the Economic calendar may hold more value than expected as investors price in market information.

Economic Calendar

With both the Fed and Bank of England (BOE) preparing for their meetings this week,, the economic calendar may provide an additional catalyst for price action, at least for now.

However, at the time of writing, Coinmarketcap.com suggests that the below assets have outperformed others over the past 24 hours:

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

