News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 日本語 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
ECB Preview: How Will the Euro (EUR) React?
2022-06-09 10:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Punches Higher while Stocks, Bonds and Yen Suffer Ahead of ECB
2022-06-09 05:00:00
Crude Oil Price Soars on Bullish Demand Outlook, Tight Markets Post Russian Embargo
2022-06-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100 Outlook: Upward Bias Still Intact
2022-06-07 12:30:00
S&P 500 Forecast: Rally Selling to Persist, Rising US Rates a Concern
2022-06-07 09:37:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU May Fall on Rising Oil and US Dollar
2022-06-09 03:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: Slowly Going Nowhere - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-06-08 18:35:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Another Leg Higher Looking Likely
2022-06-08 12:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Punches Higher while Stocks, Bonds and Yen Suffer Ahead of ECB
2022-06-09 05:00:00
Japanese Yen Sets Sail for New Lows and the Chinese Yuan May Ebb That Way as Well
2022-06-09 02:00:00
More View more
ECB Preview: How Will the Euro (EUR) React?

ECB Preview: How Will the Euro (EUR) React?

Justin McQueen, Strategist

ECB, EUR Price Analysis & News

  • ECB to Pave the Way For Rate Hikes
  • Pushback on 50bps Hike to Result in Lower Euro

LIVE ECB COVERAGE: We will be providing live coverage of the ECB Decision from 12:30BST.

OVERVIEW: The ECB is set to announce an end to its asset purchase program, which will allow for a rate rise at its July meeting, as per the central bank’s forward guidance. While a rate rise today is unlikely the probability of such action is not zero. Elsewhere, attention will be placed on whether President Lagarde leaves the door open to a 50bps rate rise. What’s more, with the latest staff projections also released, the 2024 inflation forecast will garner the most attention for market participants.

Since the April meeting, the inflation outlook in the Euro Area has deteriorated further with headline prices rising to a fresh record high of 8.1% in May, from 7.4%, which in turn has prompted ECB Officials to step up their hawkish rhetoric. However, this begs the question, why not hike at the June meeting?. The answer to that is “sequencing”. ECB Chief Economist Lane broke the ECB’s previous rule of never pre-committing to policy action by announcing a roadmap of normalisation steps, involving the end of APP in July, followed by two 25bps rate hikes in July and September. This is effectively the base case scenario.

25bps or 50bps for the ECB

Meanwhile, a hawkish twist would be for President Lagarde to side with the more hawkish members of the Governing Council and leave the door ajar for a 50bps move, which would underpin the Euro taking the currency to 1.08, given that the markets have yet to fully price a 50bps hike at the July meeting (currently 32bps priced).

How to Trade Forex News: An Introduction

What is priced in?

As it stands, money markets are pricing in over 130bps worth of tightening by year-end, which implies that markets see at least one 50bps rate rise from the central bank. However, should ECB’s Lagarde simply commit to the already laid out normalisation path by Chief Economist Lane, this would ultimately disappoint market expectations, prompting a dovish repricing. I would argue that there is an elevated risk of this happening, given the high bar to surprise on the hawkish side, which leaves EUR/USD vulnerable to a move back below 1.06.

ECB Market Pricing is Aggressive

ECB Preview: How Will the Euro (EUR) React?

Source: Refinitiv

New Tool For Fragmentation Risks

Elsewhere, despite recent reports over the ECB mulling a new QE backstop tool for peripheral debt to combat potential fragmentation risks, it is unlikely that the ECB will provide great details regarding this tool. Not only does this risk an unwind of the recent tightening in financial conditions, but the ECB is likely to maintain optionality for when the conditions arise to announce such details.

MARKET REACTION: Heading into the ECB decision, the Euro has been firmer across the board, suggesting that traders are gearing up for another hawkish surprise. However, this does leave the Euro vulnerable to a pullback should the ECB stick to its pre-set normalisation and not leave the door open to a 50bps rate hike. My view is that the ECB disappoints expectations, therefore underwhelming hawkish expectations, resulting in a lower Euro. Resistance resides at 1.08, while support sits at 1.0600-25.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts – Stuck in a Holding Pattern
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts – Stuck in a Holding Pattern
2022-06-09 09:25:00
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
British Pound (GBP) Forecast: EUR/GBP at the Mercy of ECB
2022-06-09 07:36:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP
British Pound Outlook: GBP/JPY and EUR/GBP
2022-06-08 16:00:00
South African JSE Top 40 Price Forecast: Index Weighed Down by Rand, Rates and Growth
South African JSE Top 40 Price Forecast: Index Weighed Down by Rand, Rates and Growth
2022-06-08 12:12:00
Advertisement