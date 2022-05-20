News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes
2022-05-20 10:20:00
Rising Rates and Volatility are Features, Not Bugs: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-05-20 08:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: WTI Leaves Behind Bearish Warning Sign, More Pain Next?
2022-05-19 03:30:00
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Two-Way Action Continues - What's Next?
2022-05-18 18:07:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-05-20 01:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Strained by Sour Sentiment, Traders Eye Possible 2022 Low Breakout
2022-05-19 22:05:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold (XAU/USD) Rises on Lower Yields, Softer USD and Recession Risks
2022-05-20 08:30:00
Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Soars as Dollar Falls, Key Technical Obstacles Remain
2022-05-20 03:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality – May 2022: Typically a Good Month for USD
2022-05-19 20:00:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Rebounds, But USD/JPY Might Be Carving Out a Top
2022-05-18 19:30:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc Boost Continues After Hawkish Turn from SNB While US Dollar Sinks
2022-05-20 05:00:00
USDJPY Reversal Would Signal a Shift in Focus from Rates to Risk
2022-05-20 02:00:00
More View more
EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes

Nick Cawley, Strategist

EUR/USD Price, Chart, and Analysis

  • US data and FOMC minutes next week will drive EUR/USD.
  • Massive build of weekly trader EUR/USD net-short positions.

Next week’s economic calendar is packed full of high importance US data and events which will add an extra dose of volatility to the US dollar. Wednesday’s FOMC minutes will give the market a clearer understanding of various members’ thoughts on the current state of the US economy and the path of future rate hikes, just one day before the first look at US Q2 GDP. On Thursday, the Fed’s preferred inflation reading PCE will highlight the growing pressures in the US. All of these events/releases are likely to add extra volatility to USD pairs.

EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes

For all market-moving economic releases and events, see the DailyFX Calendar

The US dollar (DXY) is consolidating its recent rally that saw the USD touch levels last seen in December 2002. With a lot of the expected US rate hikes already baked into the greenback, an extra driver/s will be needed if fresh highs are to be made. The downside for the DXY looks limited with 102.25 as the first point of support. Below here 100.94 comes into play.

US Dollar (DXY) Daily Price Chart May 20, 2022

EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes

The daily EUR/USD chart shows the pair nearing a cluster of prior tops all the way up to 1.0655 and these are unlikely to be broken convincingly ahead of next week’s US data releases. The 106.36 level is a double bottom made in mid-March 2020 that sparked a rally all the way to the January 4, 2021 high of 1.2334. Volatility in EUR/USD is high, using the 14-day ATR, while the CCI indicator suggests that the market is entering overbought territory.

EUR/USD Daily Price Chart – May 20, 2022

EUR/USD Latest – Ranging Ahead of Next Week’s US Data and FOMC Minutes

Retail trader data show 65.68% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 1.91 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 7.34% lower than yesterday and 18.00% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 9.08% higher than yesterday and 46.27% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests EUR/USD prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current EUR/USD price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on the EURO – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Gold (XAU/USD) Rises on Lower Yields, Softer USD and Recession Risks
Gold (XAU/USD) Rises on Lower Yields, Softer USD and Recession Risks
2022-05-20 08:30:00
Nasdaq 100 Clings onto Gains after Carving Out Potential Double Bottom Pattern
Nasdaq 100 Clings onto Gains after Carving Out Potential Double Bottom Pattern
2022-05-19 16:30:00
Breaking News: SARB Hikes by 50 Basis Points, USD/ZAR Shoots Lower
Breaking News: SARB Hikes by 50 Basis Points, USD/ZAR Shoots Lower
2022-05-19 13:37:00
USD/JPY Forecast – Souring Risk Markets Give the Japanese Yen a Boost
USD/JPY Forecast – Souring Risk Markets Give the Japanese Yen a Boost
2022-05-19 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

EUR/USD
Bullish