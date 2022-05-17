News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Technical Analysis: DXY, EUR/USD Reversing After Sentiment Extremes
2022-05-17 14:00:00
April Retail Sales Grow 0.9% as Consumers Defy Inflation and Keep Spending
2022-05-17 13:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-17 08:30:00
Euro Pauses as Markets Take Stock Ahead of Fed Chair Powell. Will EUR/USD See New Lows?
2022-05-17 05:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: US Stocks Stall Recovery as Traders Lack Faith in Market
2022-05-16 21:30:00
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones Forecast for the Week Ahead
2022-05-14 08:00:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Update – XAU/USD Rally Struggling to Find Traction
2022-05-17 08:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Fundamentals, Technicals Still Bearish - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-05-16 20:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP) Breaking News: Positive Employment Data Nourishes Sterling Recovery
2022-05-17 06:30:00
Strategy Webinar: EUR/USD, USD/CAD, S&P 500, Nasdaq & Gold Technicals
2022-05-16 18:30:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weighing S&P 500, EURUSD and USDJPY Reversal Commitment
2022-05-17 02:00:00
US Dollar Strength Has Been Blowing in the Yuan After CNY/JPY Hit Record Highs
2022-05-17 00:30:00
More View more
April Retail Sales Grow 0.9% as Consumers Defy Inflation and Keep Spending

April Retail Sales Grow 0.9% as Consumers Defy Inflation and Keep Spending

Diego Colman, Market Analyst

APRIL US RETAIL SALES KEY POINTS:

  • April U.S. retail sales grow 0.9%, in line with market expectations
  • Strong consumer spending suggests that consumption remains resilient despite soaring inflation
  • S&P 500 futures hold most pre-market gains as encouraging economic data ease worries that the U.S. economy is headed off the cliff

Most read: FTSE, DAX Benefit from Optimism Around the Easing of Chinese Lockdowns

U.S. retail sales increased at a healthy pace last month, easing worries that soaring price pressures and falling real incomes are starting to significantly curtail consumption. According to the Commerce Department, Advance Monthly Sales for Retail and Food Services grew 0.9%, in line with the median forecast in a Bloomberg News survey. Stripping away autos, the value of retail purchases topped projections, rising 0.6% versus consensus expectations for a 0.4% advance.

Although some Wall Street analysts expected shoppers to slow purchases due to constrained personal finances, Tuesday’s encouraging numbers suggest that the U.S. consumer remains resilient and still has gas in the tank to fuel the expansion, helped in part by the booming labor market, some wage gains and enhanced savings accumulated during the pandemic.

After U.S. gross domestic product contracted 1.4%on an annualized basis during the first three months of the year, economists were quick to point out that activity would rebound in the near-term amid little indication that the consumer was beginning to crack. Today’s data confirms that assessment and sets the economy up for a good start to the second quarter.

S&P 500 futures held gains immediately after the consumer report card crossed the wires, rising around 1.4% to 4,060 in the pre-market session. With household spending on firm footing, the broader economic outlook remains positive, given that consumption expenditure accounts for roughly 70% of GDP. That said, the retail sales figures may help alleviate the extreme state of pessimism on Wall Street and mounting concern that the U.S. economy is headed for a recession. This sentiment, in turn, may help stabilize risk assets, allowing the stock market to begin to recover.

S&P 500 E-MINI FUTURES (5 MINUTES CHART)

S&P 500 futures chart

S&P 500 Chart Prepared Using TradingView

EDUCATION TOOLS FOR TRADERS

  • Are you just getting started? Download the beginners’ guide for FX traders
  • Would you like to know more about your trading personality? Take the DailyFX quiz and find out
  • IG's client positioning data provides valuable information on market sentiment. Get your free guide on how to use this powerful trading indicator here.

---Written by Diego Colman, Market Strategist for DailyFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

FTSE, DAX Benefit from Optimism Around the Easing of Chinese Lockdowns
FTSE, DAX Benefit from Optimism Around the Easing of Chinese Lockdowns
2022-05-17 11:10:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Back Above 0.70 Post-RBA Meeting Minutes
Australian Dollar Forecast: AUD/USD Back Above 0.70 Post-RBA Meeting Minutes
2022-05-17 09:30:00
How To Use Twitter For Traders
How To Use Twitter For Traders
2022-05-17 08:30:00
Gold Price Update – XAU/USD Rally Struggling to Find Traction
Gold Price Update – XAU/USD Rally Struggling to Find Traction
2022-05-17 08:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bullish
US Tech 100