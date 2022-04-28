News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: 2016 Low and Parity Coming into Focus
2022-04-28 12:40:00
Short EUR/CAD: Top Trade Opportunities
2022-04-28 10:30:00
Crude Oil Price Breakout Ahead? Iran Nuclear Deal in Focus
2022-04-28 06:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500 Appear Vulnerable as Retail Traders Increase Bullish Bets
2022-04-27 03:30:00
Alphabet Q1 Earnings: Google Stock Drops on Disappointing Earnings Report
2022-04-26 20:15:00
Gold Technical Forecast: Gold Breakdown Takes Another Step
2022-04-28 16:30:00
Gold Price Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend March Low
2022-04-27 20:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
US Dollar Forecast: DXY Gathers Pace, USD/JPY Eying 130 Around BOJ?
2022-04-27 18:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, AUD/USD
2022-04-28 14:05:00
Japanese Yen Falls, USD/JPY Soars as Bank of Japan Commits to Defending 10Y JGB Target
2022-04-28 03:30:00
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Alt-Coins: A Brief History of Crypto Winters

Research, Research Team

Nick Cawley explores his experiences in the 2017 crypto winter, explains the backdrop of last year's crypto boom, and tries to explore if Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Alt-Coins will have a meteoric rise again soon.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

Related Articles

2022-04-28 15:30:00
2022-04-28 12:30:00
2022-04-28 11:10:00
2022-04-28 09:30:00
