EUR/USD Price Outlook: Strong Dollar, Weak Euro Ahead of ECB Meeting
2022-04-08 08:10:00
EUR Forecast Q2 2022: A Badly Battered Euro May Find a Lifeline in Ukraine, But Can an Upswing Last?
2022-04-08 06:30:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?
2022-04-08 11:05:00
Brent Crude Oil Opens Higher While Markets Await Re-Test of $100 Level
2022-04-08 09:30:00
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-04-08 03:30:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Technical Outlook
2022-04-07 12:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Sustained by Real Yields and Safe-Haven Demand
2022-04-07 09:00:00
GBP Forecast Q2 2022: The Bank of England's Inflation and Growth Puzzle
2022-04-08 09:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality – April 2022: Stocks Do Well, US Dollar Does Not
2022-04-07 18:30:00
US Dollar Climbs Higher as Fed Speakers Hit “Peak Hawkishness”. Where to for USD?
2022-04-08 05:00:00
USDJPY Forecast: What Are the Chances of Intervention?
2022-04-08 02:00:00
Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?

Canadian Dollar Forecast: Key USD/CAD Levels to Watch, Significant Reversal?

Justin McQueen, Strategist

USD/CAD, EUR/GBP Analysis and Talking Points

  • USD/CAD Rallies into Key Resistance
  • Canadian Data Unlikely to Impact Near-Term BoC Policy

USD/CAD is back to its near term fair value, having failed to close below support at 1.2450. With interest rate differentials moving in favour of the US Dollar, combined with a modest pullback in risk assets, including oil, this has propelled the pair back to resistance at 1.2600. Heading into the May FOMC meeting, I remain bearish on risky assets, as such, while the terms of trade shock has largely shielded the CAD from the US Dollar’s dominance, souring risk appetite is likely to keep USD/CAD underpinned. Technically however, 1.2600-1.2700 has several hurdles in the form of the 50,100 and 200DMAs. Therefore, this will prove a tough zone to crack and likely cap upside to maintain a 1.2400-1.2700 range.

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

USDCAD daily chart

Source: Refinitiv

Canadian Data Unlikely to Impact Near-Term BoC Policy

Today’s Canadian jobs report is unlikely to move the needle for near-term BoC policy with a 50bps rate hike baked in for next week’s monetary policy meeting. Canadian employment is above pre-pandemic levels and wages look set to continue its upward trajectory. As shown in the image below, Canadian data has had little influence on the Loonie.

CAD correlation with crude oil, SPX, 2-year yield and canadian data

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

