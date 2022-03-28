News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD Forecast: Fading Euro Looks Ahead to Key Economic Data
2022-03-28 11:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-03-28 09:30:00
Weekly Fundamental Crude Oil Price Forecast: Supply Concerns Remain Intact
2022-03-27 15:45:00
Brent Crude Oil Surges, Reigniting a Retest of the Yearly High
2022-03-24 10:45:00
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Euro, NFPs, China PMI
2022-03-28 12:40:00
Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, S&P 500 Forecast: 2-Week Win Streak at Risk as PCE, NFPs Near
2022-03-27 12:00:00
Gold Price Forecast: Gold Demand Zone Holds Bears at Bay For Now
2022-03-28 14:00:00
Gold Price Eyes Yearly High with US PCE Price Index on Tap
2022-03-26 20:00:00
S&P 500 Forecast: S&P 500 Not Out of the Woods, Dovish Bailey Downs GBP
2022-03-28 12:15:00
GBP/USD Price Outlook: Pound on the Back Foot vs the Dollar
2022-03-28 10:00:00
Forex Trading: What is Forex? FX Trading Explained
2022-03-28 09:30:00
USDJPY Soars to A Fresh Six-Year High on Renewed BoJ Bond Buying
2022-03-28 08:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stocks Choppy in Monday’s Session, 15,000 Threshold Eyed

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stocks Choppy in Monday's Session, 15,000 Threshold Eyed

Brendan Fagan,

Nasdaq 100, Oil, Russia, Ukraine, US Treasury Yields – Talking Points

  • Nasdaq 100 points higher toward 15,000 key threshold
  • Important to be wary of month-end, quarter-end this week

The Nasdaq 100 Index continues to push higher during Monday’s session, leading other major US equity benchmarks higher. Monday’s session saw massive moves in the FX space, as Dollar strength saw the Greenback break out to a fresh 3-week high. Oil also fell as much as 7%, dampening risk appetite. US equity futures pared back premarket gains around 10:30 EST, with Nasdaq futures (NQ) falling from 14,900 to support around 14,750.

Despite the pullback, NQ continues to point higher toward the key 15,000 level. While the rally in the tech-laden index may be losing steam compared to a few weeks ago, the general trend continues to point higher. A flattening yield curve may benefit NQ in the near-term, as valuation may become more attractive as longer-end yields come in slightly. Despite the signaling from the Fed that tighter policy is coming, risk-assets may remain elevated as the central bank’s balance sheet continues to balloon. Traders should remain careful, as this week represents both month-end and quarter-end. Remember to remain nimble as institutions and money managers will be looking to rebalance their book(s) over the coming days.

Nasdaq 100 4 Hour Chart

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stocks Choppy in Monday’s Session, 15,000 Threshold Eyed

Chart created with TradingView

Nasdaq 100 futures have taken out each level of resistance over the last two weeks in an orderly march higher. Given the slate of events this week, the robust rally from sub-13,000 could pause. Fortunately, price has strong support below current levels around the 14,500 level. Without any significant fundamental developments, the path of least resistance remains higher. 15,000 represents a key major psychological threshold, and it may be difficult to break through such a barrier with NFPs and PCE data to come later this week. However, should the batteries recharge and a move higher come about, price may find free air all the way to the 15,500 area.

US Economic Calendar

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Tech Stocks Choppy in Monday’s Session, 15,000 Threshold Eyed

Courtesy of the DailyFX Economic Calendar

Resources for Forex Traders

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

--- Written by Brendan Fagan, Intern

To contact Brendan, use the comments section below or @BrendanFaganFX on Twitter

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

