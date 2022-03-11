S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Fall Back to $100 a Barrel, Ukraine a Wildcard
2022-03-11 07:38:00
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
How to Research Stocks: A Step by Step Guide
2022-03-10 07:00:00
Dow Jones Rebounds as Haven demand Wanes, Crude Oil Fall. Hang Seng Index May Rise
2022-03-10 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Sit Between Ukraine Risks and Fed Rate Hike Bets as Weekend Nears
2022-03-11 04:30:00
Gold Price and Silver Price Forecast for the Days Ahead
2022-03-10 13:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
British Pound Technical Forecast: GBP/USD Plunges Past 2021 Lows
2022-03-10 20:00:00
USD/JPY
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Tanks as US Dollar Soars Ahead of The Fed and BoJ. Where to for USD/JPY?
2022-03-11 06:00:00
EURUSD Recovery Falters after US Inflation Reading, Friday Sentiment Data Can Extend
2022-03-11 03:00:00
More View more
S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return

S&P 500 & FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return

Justin McQueen, Strategist

S&P 500, FTSE 100 Analysis and News

  • S&P 500 | OPEX Offers Potential Headwinds
  • FTSE 100 |Relief Rally Faces 200DMA Test

S&P 500 | OPEX Offers Potential Headwinds

A rather choppy week, however, the recent lows remain intact and thus I remain bullish above 4100. That being said, there do still remain downside risks in the form of geopolitical tensions, which has been mentioned at length. Alongside this, next week is OPEX (option expiry) and more specifically, the quarterly quadruple witching. OpEx is an event where stock options expire on the third week of the month, which throughout 2021 had typically coincided with equities coming under pressure. As shown in the image below, the cumulative performance of the S&P 500 in the third week of each month in 2021 was -5.8% (Figure 1). Additionally, this year has also shown a similar pattern with the S&P falling 5% in January and 1.2% in February (Figure 2).

Figure 1.

S&amp;P 500 &amp; FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return

Source: Refinitiv, DailyFX

Figure 2.

S&amp;P 500 &amp; FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return

Source: Refinitiv

FTSE 100 |Relief Rally Faces 200DMA Test

Having held onto touted key support at 6800 earlier in the week, topside levels in the form of the 200DMA is now in focus. Given the abovementioned OpEx week and with geopolitical tensions remaining in the backdrop, prior support now resistance looks to cap the recent relief rally. Keep in mind that as we head into the weekend, prudent traders will look to lighten up exposure in order to avoid gap risk.

FTSE100 Chart: Daily Time

S&amp;P 500 &amp; FTSE 100 Forecast: Option Expiry Headwinds Return

Source: Refinitiv

Price

50DMA

100DMA

200DMA

RSI

IG Sentiment

Europe

FTSE 100

7176

7449

7356

7223

43

Bullish

DAX

13625

15083

15416

15507

40

Mixed

US

S&P 500

4259

4487

4564

4467

42

Bearish

RESOURCES FOR TRADERS

Whether you are a new or experienced trader, we have several resources available to help you; indicator for tracking trader sentiment, quarterly trading forecasts, analytical and educational webinars held daily, trading guides to help you improve trading performance, and one specifically for those who are new to forex.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
EUR/USD Forecast: ECB’s Villeroy Keeps Euro Muted, German CPI 5.1%
2022-03-11 09:00:00
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
UK GDP Beats Expectations, GBP/USD Refuses to Move Higher
2022-03-11 07:47:00
Nasdaq 100 Fall as US CPI Hits 4-Decade High, Nikkei 225 May Retreat
Nasdaq 100 Fall as US CPI Hits 4-Decade High, Nikkei 225 May Retreat
2022-03-11 01:30:00
Is The S&P 500 Rally the End of Oil's Bull Market? | tastytrade clips
Is The S&P 500 Rally the End of Oil's Bull Market? | tastytrade clips
2022-03-10 21:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

US 500
Bearish
FTSE 100
Bullish