EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Reprieve Could be the Calm Before Another Storm
2022-03-09 09:00:00
EURUSD Traders Ready for Volatility, Meanwhile Commodity Inflation and Liquidity Top Concern
2022-03-09 04:30:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
Crude Oil Forecast: Oil Explodes Towards Record High As War Deepens
2022-03-08 19:30:00
Wall Street
News
Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecasts: It's a Mess
2022-03-08 15:00:00
Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, S&P 500 Forecast: The Relative Strength Play
2022-03-07 13:30:00
Gold
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Drops as Risk-Related Assets Receive a Lift
2022-03-09 11:22:00
Crude Oil Holds High Ground Amid Commodity Bedlam as USD Pauses. Where To For WTI?
2022-03-09 06:00:00
GBP/USD
News
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies
2022-03-09 12:15:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Risk as Retail Traders Boost Long Bets
2022-03-09 03:00:00
USD/JPY
News
Japanese Yen May Rise as Leveraged Loan Market Risks Swell
2022-03-09 07:00:00
USD/JPY Rises Amid Volatile Trading as APAC Session Eyes Chinese Inflationary Gauges
2022-03-09 00:00:00
Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies

Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD Analysis and News:

  • First Signs of a De-Escalation Trade, Outlook Remains Highly Uncertain
  • GBP/USD Client Sentiment Data Signals a Bearish Outlook

First Signs of a De-Escalation Trade, Outlook Remains Highly Uncertain

Aside from the US announcing that it will ban oil imports from Russia, who were also partly joined by the UK. The main headline overnight had been reports that the Ukrainian President is no longer insisting on NATO membership, which had been among Russia’s key reasons for invading Ukraine. Additionally, the Ukrainian President also hinted that he was open to a compromise on the status of two breakaway pro-Russian territories. In turn, today’s relief rally appears to be the first signs of a de-escalation trade with equities notably firmer, meanwhile gold and oil prices are under pressure. However, as has been made abundantly clear, headline risk remains elevated with market sentiment able to change on a whim from headline to headline. Moreover, while talks perhaps maybe showing slight signs of a moving in the right direction, gauging the timing of a breakthrough remains incredibly uncertain.

That being said, while the Euro has seen a modest reprieve with the single currency edging back towards the 1.10 handle, the bias remains bearish on rallies. The same can be said for the Pound, which will struggle in an environment of stagflation. In light of the current backdrop, the Bank of England’s most recent inflation forecast already appears outdated amid the latest surge in oil prices. For now, short-covering and technical support in the form of the 200WMA is underpinning GBP/USD, but risks remain lower for a test of the 1.3000 handle.

GBP/USD Chart: Weekly Time Frame

Sterling Price Outlook: GBP/USD Remains Bearish on Rallies

Source: Refinitiv

GBP/USD Client Sentiment Data Signals a Bearish Outlook

Data shows 73.46% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.77 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 1.64% higher than yesterday and 9.33% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 12.70% lower than yesterday and 23.22% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests GBP/USD prices may continue to fall.

Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger GBP/USD-bearish contrarian trading bias.

How to Trade the Impact of Politics on Global Financial Markets

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Gold Prices at 19-Month Highs Amid Inflation Fear, ETF Inflows
Gold Prices at 19-Month Highs Amid Inflation Fear, ETF Inflows
2022-03-09 05:00:00
EUR/USD Rebound Looks Untenable as ECB, Fed Policy Divergence Grows Amid War Risks
EUR/USD Rebound Looks Untenable as ECB, Fed Policy Divergence Grows Amid War Risks
2022-03-09 04:00:00
