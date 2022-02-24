News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Sinks as Russia Attacks Ukraine and Markets Sour. Will EUR/USD Set New Lows?
2022-02-24 06:00:00
EUR/USD Rate Outlook Confined by Monthly Range Ahead of US PCE Report
2022-02-23 22:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Oil Prices Spike Higher as Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine
2022-02-24 11:45:00
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
2022-02-24 09:33:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
6 Popular Technical Indicators for Stock Trading
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Charts Near Big Support, Pattern Test
2022-02-23 13:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
2022-02-24 09:33:00
Gold and Other Safe Havens Bid While Global Markets Convulse
2022-02-24 09:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD
2022-02-23 15:00:00
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Dips, EUR/GBP Holding the Lows
2022-02-22 10:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Swiss Franc, Japanese Yen Price Outlook: USD/CHF, USD/JPY Key Levels
2022-02-23 16:31:00
Japanese Yen Price Outlook – USD/JPY Cloudy Ahead of US-Russia Summit
2022-02-21 09:00:00
More View more
Oil Prices Spike Higher as Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine

Oil Prices Spike Higher as Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Oil, Russia Analysis and News:

  • Oil Soars as Putin Launches a Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine
  • FX Complancency Prompts Squeeze Higher in Safe-Havens

Oil Soars as Putin Launches a Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine

Overnight, Russian President Putin launched a special military operation to demilitarise Ukraine, in other words a full scale invasion of Ukraine, in which several cities have reported explosions, including the capital, Kyiv. Unsurprisingly, a significant bout of risk aversion has ensued with European equities posting losses of 4-5%, prompting a flight to safety as havens outperform. Meanwhile, oil prices have spiked higher, reflecting the geopolitical risk premium with both Brent and WTI crude futures breaking through the $100/bbl mark. As the conflict unfolds, risks will remain tilted to the upside in the commodity space with Brent crude futures heading towards $110-115/bbl.

Oil Prices Skewed to the Upside

Oil Prices Spike Higher as Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine

Source: Refinitiv

It must be said, however, that up until today, FX markets had been rather sanguine (with the exception of RUB) in light of the geopolitical backdrop.This does in part signal a degree of complacency, which is made all the more apparent as CFTC positioning data highlights that FX markets are not appropriately positioned for a significant escalation in Russia-Ukraine tensions, with safe-havens among the most crowded shorts in the G10 space (Figure 1). As such, Russian invasion risks beyond Donetsk and Luhansk is best expressed via short EUR/JPY.

Figure 1. Speculative Positioning Across G10 FX

Oil Prices Spike Higher as Russia Launches Full Scale Invasion of Ukraine

Source: CFTC, Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

US Morning Brief: Everything You Need to Know as Russia Invades Ukraine
US Morning Brief: Everything You Need to Know as Russia Invades Ukraine
2022-02-24 12:30:00
BTC/USD Update: Bitcoin Bleeds as Russian Troops Invade Ukraine
BTC/USD Update: Bitcoin Bleeds as Russian Troops Invade Ukraine
2022-02-24 11:59:00
S&P 500, FTSE 100, DAX – Equity Markets Slump as Russian Troops Invade Ukraine
S&P 500, FTSE 100, DAX – Equity Markets Slump as Russian Troops Invade Ukraine
2022-02-24 10:00:00
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
Russian/Ukraine-Linked Agricultural Commodities Soar Placing Wheat and Corn Limit-Up
2022-02-24 09:33:00
Advertisement