News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism
2022-02-14 07:30:00
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Gold, Crude Oil, US Dollar, Russia-Ukraine Tensions, Fed
2022-02-13 16:00:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase
2022-02-14 09:34:00
Euro Tanks as Ukraine Tensions Boosts US Dollar. Will EUR/USD Go Lower?
2022-02-14 06:00:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
Pound Sterling Forecast: Will Crucial UK Inflation Data Validate Rate Hike Expectations?
2022-02-11 17:17:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
Weekly Technical US Dollar Forecast: Uptrend Intact, but Divergence Among USD-pairs
2022-02-13 18:00:00
More View more
Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Safe haven flows override concerns of higher rates.
  • A sharp increase in retail net-shorts over the week.

Fears that Russia could invade Ukraine imminently have driven safe-haven flows into gold, pushing the price of the precious metal back to levels last seen in late November. Friday’s $40 rally saw gold hit $1,865/oz. before edging marginally lower as UK intelligence warned that Russia could invade Ukraine ‘at any time’, while US President Joe Biden warned Russia that the US would react swiftly if Russia entered Ukraine. As conditions worsen, gold continues to pick up a strong risk-off bid and this is likely to remain the case for the foreseeable future.

Gold traders should also be aware that there are a number of Fed members speaking this week, including St. Louis Fed President James Bullard who speaks today at 13:30 GMT. Bullard’s hawkish turn last week, suggesting 100 basis points of rate hikes before July 1, sent short-end US government bond yields spiraling higher with the rates market now looking at seven standard 0.25% rate increases this year. There is also increasing talk of a 50 basis point hike at the March FOMC meeting and, to a lesser degree, a special inter meeting hike before then. Normally the higher inflation/higher rates environment would weigh heavily on gold but the political background is currently holding sway.

For all market-moving data releases and events, check out the DailyFX Calendar

With gold back above the prior resistance area of $1,830/$1,837/oz. the next target in sight is the November 16 high at $1,877/oz. The series of higher lows from early August remain in place and underpin the move higher, while all three simple moving averages remain supportive.

Gold Daily Price Chart – February 14, 2022

Gold Price (XAU/USD) Rallies as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Increase

Retail trader data show 67.51% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.08 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 5.51% higher than yesterday and 18.27% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 5.67% higher than yesterday and 67.85% higher from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Yet traders are less net-long than yesterday and compared with last week. Recent changes in sentiment warn that the current Gold price trend may soon reverse higher despite the fact traders remain net-long.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
Japanese Yen Outlook: BOJ Reaffirms Loose Policy, Bullish Case for USD/JPY
2022-02-14 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism
Crude Oil Prices Soar to Above $94 on Ukraine Tensions, Demand Optimism
2022-02-14 07:30:00
S&P 500 Tumbles on Escalating Ukraine Crisis, APAC Posited Lower
S&P 500 Tumbles on Escalating Ukraine Crisis, APAC Posited Lower
2022-02-14 01:30:00
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
NASDAQ 100, S&P 500, Peloton Forecast: Higher Rates & Geopolitics
2022-02-13 12:00:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed