EUR/USD Setting Up to Make a Fresh Multi-Month Low
2022-01-27 11:45:00
EUR/USD Hit After Fed Hawkish Confirmation
2022-01-27 11:35:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Near 7-Year High on Ukraine Standoff, Falling Cushing Stockpiles
2022-01-27 05:00:00
Equities Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Fed Policy is a Bigger Threat to Equities Than Omicron
2022-01-27 09:00:00
Dow Jones Wobbles as the FOMC Signals March Rate Hike, Hang Seng Index May Follow
2022-01-27 01:00:00
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-27 10:30:00
Post-FOMC Market Latest: S&P 500, FTSE 100 Rebound, USD Remains Bid, Gold Slides
2022-01-27 10:30:00
British Pound Falls, US Dollar Soars on Fed. Will Boris Johnson Issues Drag GBP/USD?
2022-01-27 06:00:00
Live Data Coverage: January Federal Reserve Meeting, Rate Decision
2022-01-26 17:30:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: USD/JPY Uptrend Ready to Resume after Fed? PCE Next
2022-01-27 06:30:00
Dollar Rally and S&P 500 Volatility – What Drives Markets Now?
2022-01-27 03:00:00
GDP Growth Surpassed Expections Despite Omicron

GDP Growth Surpassed Expections Despite Omicron

Kaithleen Pesantez,

GDP Q4 Main Talking Points:

  • GDP increased to an annual rate of 6.9% in Q4 of 2021
  • GDP accelerates after reporting only 2.3% in Q3 of 2021
Please add a description for the image.

Economic Calendar

Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

grew at a 6.9% through the last quarter of 2021 which came in way above median forecasts of 5.5%. It also showed accelerated growth from the third quarter at 2.3%. The latest numbers reflect resilience to the Omicron wave and give optimism that growth will remain throughout 2022.

This is a developing story....

--- Written by Kaithleen Pesantez, Market Strategist for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Kaithleen on Twitter: @ktpesantez

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

