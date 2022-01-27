GDP Growth Surpassed Expections Despite Omicron
GDP Q4 Main Talking Points:
- GDP increased to an annual rate of 6.9% in Q4 of 2021
- GDP accelerates after reporting only 2.3% in Q3 of 2021
Gross Domestic Product (GDP)
grew at a 6.9% through the last quarter of 2021 which came in way above median forecasts of 5.5%. It also showed accelerated growth from the third quarter at 2.3%. The latest numbers reflect resilience to the Omicron wave and give optimism that growth will remain throughout 2022.
This is a developing story....
--- Written by Kaithleen Pesantez, Market Strategist for DailyFX.com
Contact and follow Kaithleen on Twitter: @ktpesantez
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.