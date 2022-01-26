Supportive USD Fundamentals and DXY Setup Ahead of FOMC

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Confronts FOMC and Geopolitical Tensions
2022-01-26 10:00:00
Euro Price Forecast: EUR/USD Locked and Loaded on FOMC Trade Unwind
2022-01-26 04:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains on Russia-Ukraine Tension, Tight Demand
2022-01-26 05:00:00
Oil Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: Bullish Fatigue and Potential Bearish Reversal
2022-01-25 09:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500, Dow Jones, DAX 40 Outlook: Retail Investors Buy Dips, is this a Warning?
2022-01-26 06:00:00
Federal Reserve Decision Strategy for the Dollar and Global Markets
2022-01-26 03:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Eyes November High After Clearing Monthly Opening Range
2022-01-26 02:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups Pre-FOMC: EUR/USD, SPX, Gold
2022-01-25 20:40:00
GBP/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound (GBP/USD) Under Pressure Ahead of Partygate Report and FOMC
2022-01-26 09:00:00
Technical Setups: US Dollar Majors, Gold, SPX & Bitcoin– Fed Levels
2022-01-24 19:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
JPY Q1 2022 Technical Forecast: USD/JPY Chart Points Higher to Kick Off the Year
2022-01-26 12:00:00
Federal Reserve Decision Strategy for the Dollar and Global Markets
2022-01-26 03:00:00
More View more
Supportive USD Fundamentals and DXY Setup Ahead of FOMC

Supportive USD Fundamentals and DXY Setup Ahead of FOMC

Richard Snow, Analyst

US Dollar and DXY Analysis:

  • USD Fundamentals look supportive ahead of FOMC - safe-haven and liquidity
  • Dollar Index (DXY) positioning only slightly lighter after sizeable dollar sell-off
  • Key DXY technical levels ahead of the FOMC meeting and presser

US Dollar Fundamentals: USD Supported Ahead of FOMC Meeting

The US dollar has experienced a ‘V-shaped’ recovery after the dollar sell-off when CPI reached 7% - the hottest US inflation print in nearly 40 years. The drop has been viewed by many as the result of a bullish disappointment as expectations of a surging dollar dropped sharply.

Currently, the dollar, via proxy (US Dollar Index - DXY), trades above levels witnessed before the sell-off, leaving the door open for more bullish disappointment. However, the dollar looks to be supported by the recent Russia-US tensions over Ukraine due to its safe haven appeal and liquidity. Additionally, oil continues to trade close to its recent high which has the effect of stoking inflation expectations and, by extension, fosters a greater pace of rate hikes from the Fed with the possibility of initiating quantitative tightening (QT) sooner than originally expected.

FOMC Preview:

The pace of rate hikes and end date of quantitative easing have often been points of interest in previous meetings however, the focus of today’s meeting may be skewed more towards the start date of QT, the process whereby the Federal Reserve Bank reduces its balance sheet and effectively tightens financial conditions.

Earlier this month Mary Daly (San Francisco Fed President) alluded to a faster rate of QT by saying that she “would prefer to adjust the policy rate gradually and move into balance-sheet reductions earlier than we did in the last cycle.”

Supportive USD Fundamentals and DXY Setup Ahead of FOMC

Customize and filter live economic data via our DaliyFX economic calendar

Dollar Positioning Somewhat Unchanged After Sell-off

The most recent CFTC data via the commitment of traders’ report shows a minor reduction in DXY net-long positioning. The net-long positioning could suggest that institutions, hedge funds and large speculators remain bullish on the value of the Greenback although, the level of positioning is not as high as in the June ’18 - June ’19 run up.

DXY Line Chart with CoT (DXY) Net Positioning Overlay

Supportive USD Fundamentals and DXY Setup Ahead of FOMC

Source: Refinitiv, CFTC, Cot Report

Find out what the CoT report is and why its useful to traders

Key Technical Levels (DXY)

The DXY weekly chart is great for helping identify key levels over longer periods of time which tend to be helpful when analyzing multiple time frames. The key 38.2% Fib of the 2020 – 2022 move provided support for the dollar amid the recent sell-off causing prices to rise thereafter. A brief break below trendline support resulted in current price action advancing for 2 weeks in a row should we end this week on a positive note.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Weekly Chart

Supportive USD Fundamentals and DXY Setup Ahead of FOMC

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

The daily chart highlights more granular price action and levels of interest. The most relevant level of resistance comes in at the 50% Fib level (9655) – which kept DXY at bay over the latter stages of 2021. A break and hold above 9655 may signal an attempt at 9780 before the 61.8% Fib at 9830 comes into focus.

However, the potential for USD bullish disappointment remains as market participants will scrutinize every word from Fed president, Jerome Powell later today. Any material changes to the current hawkish narrative/tone could see DXY shoot lower towards 9582 before testing trendline support and the 9548 level thereafter.

US Dollar Index (DXY) Daily Chart

Supportive USD Fundamentals and DXY Setup Ahead of FOMC

Source: IG, prepared by Richard Snow

--- Written by Richard Snow for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Richard on Twitter: @RichardSnowFX

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Bank of Canada Preview: How Will the Canadian Dollar React?
Bank of Canada Preview: How Will the Canadian Dollar React?
2022-01-26 11:40:00
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Confronts FOMC and Geopolitical Tensions
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Confronts FOMC and Geopolitical Tensions
2022-01-26 10:00:00
British Pound (GBP/USD) Under Pressure Ahead of Partygate Report and FOMC
British Pound (GBP/USD) Under Pressure Ahead of Partygate Report and FOMC
2022-01-26 09:00:00
Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains on Russia-Ukraine Tension, Tight Demand
Crude Oil Prices Extend Gains on Russia-Ukraine Tension, Tight Demand
2022-01-26 05:00:00
Advertisement