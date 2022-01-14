US Retail Sales -1.9% vs 0% Forecasted

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Boosted by US Dollar Decline as Markets Price In Fed Rate Hikes. Where to for EUR/USD?
2022-01-14 06:00:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Euro Breakout to Resistance, EUR/USD Levels
2022-01-13 19:09:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 16:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Prices Struggle as US Retail Sales, Consumer Confidence Data Approach
2022-01-14 07:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: No New Highs Despite USD Weakness - Levels for XAU/USD
2022-01-13 18:30:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dollar Slides and Nasdaq 100 Reverses as Fed Officials Lean Into March Hike
2022-01-14 04:30:00
US Dollar Struggles Around Powell, Brainard Nomination Hearings
2022-01-13 17:35:00
More View more
US Retail Sales -1.9% vs 0% Forecasted

US Retail Sales -1.9% vs 0% Forecasted

Kaithleen Pesantez,

Retail Sales -1.9 versus 0% Forecasted

  • US retail sales released for the month of December
  • Retail Sales actuals revised for prior months

US Retail sales from December -1.9 with initial forecast of 0%. While December Retail sales may have fallen below expectations, there is seasonality associated with holiday months since consumer spending is usually higher. Consumer spending is a large component of GPD and a more precise component is the retail sales control group decreasing by -3.5% vs expected -1.1%. With retail sales released, it completely fell below expectations.

US Retail Sales -1.9% vs 0% Forecasted

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
S&P 500 Forecasts for the Week Ahead
2022-01-14 12:35:00
US Dollar (DXY) Inspects Short-Term Support, Oversold Signal Flashes
US Dollar (DXY) Inspects Short-Term Support, Oversold Signal Flashes
2022-01-14 11:30:00
USD/ZAR Forecast: Dwindling Rand Rally Favors ‘Buy the Dip’ Motto
USD/ZAR Forecast: Dwindling Rand Rally Favors ‘Buy the Dip’ Motto
2022-01-14 10:30:00
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
UK Economy Surpasses Pre-Pandemic Levels: Nov GDP + 0.9%
2022-01-14 09:00:00
Advertisement