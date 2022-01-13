British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Catapults Higher, USD Positioning Wipe Out

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields
2022-01-13 04:00:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Surges as US Dollar Wilts Under CPI Burden. Where to Next for WTI?
2022-01-13 06:00:00
Oil Price Eyes 2021 High as RSI Pushes Toward Overbought Territory
2022-01-12 20:30:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2022-01-12 17:30:00
Dow Jones Advances After Powell Testimony, Hang Seng May Follow Higher
2022-01-12 01:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Leaps as the US Dollar Crumbles After US CPI. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-13 02:00:00
Gold Price Outlook: Gold Range Breakout Play- Bulls to Challenge 1830
2022-01-12 16:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Catapults Higher, USD Positioning Wipe Out
2022-01-13 09:05:00
GBP Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Additional Bank of England Rate Hikes are on The Way
2022-01-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD/JPY Outlook Mired by Failure to Defend January Opening Range
2022-01-12 23:30:00
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY
2022-01-12 19:48:00
More View more
British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Catapults Higher, USD Positioning Wipe Out

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Catapults Higher, USD Positioning Wipe Out

Justin McQueen, Strategist

GBP/USD Analysis and Talking Points

Position Cleansing for the US Dollar

The US Dollar remains on the backfoot with the latest move lower exacerbated by yesterday’s CPI report. As we highlighted yesterday, anything short of a sizeable upside surprise in inflation (relative to expectations) would mark a disappointment for the USD. Therefore, while the CPI report was confirmed at 7%, highest since June 1982, it was however in-line with analyst estimates. It is important to remember that when trading economic data, the most important thing is how it compares to the consensus, given that the consensus is what is priced in. The data could be 50, 60 year highs, significantly above the prior month’s reading, that doesn’t matter, what does matter is how it compares to expectations. Hence, why a near four decade high inflation reading resulted in a softer USD, as there was no fresh incentive to increase long exposure, particularly where many had been leaning for a higher than expected reading.

In-line data prompts a carbon copy reaction to last month

GBP/USD Catapults to 200DMA

That said, the combination of a softer USD and an unwind of short GBP positions has seen Cable towards its 200DMA, with the pair now its most overbought since February 2021.As such, with Cable essentially moving in a straight line since the turn of the year, I expect we will start to see some consolidation, what’s more the close will be important following the 200DMA breach. Should see a close above, this puts 1.38 in focus. However, I lean towards a slight mean reversion with a move back towards sub 1.37. Support at 1.3650. Elsewhere, UK political instability so far having a limited on impact on the Pound, although, a focus will be on Sue Gray’s report into the allegations that Boris Johnson broke Covid lockdown rules, which has the propensity to notably heightening political risk premium.

GBP/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

British Pound Forecast: GBP/USD Catapults Higher, USD Positioning Wipe Out

Source: Refinitiv

GBP Net Shorts Unwind

Please add a description for the image.

Source: Refinitiv

A Helpful Guide to Support and Resistance Trading

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields
Euro Forecast: EUR/USD Greenlighted on ECB Rate Hike Bets, Rising EU Bond Yields
2022-01-13 04:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Shrugs Off Inflation Concerns, Hang Seng Breaches Key Resistance
Nasdaq 100 Shrugs Off Inflation Concerns, Hang Seng Breaches Key Resistance
2022-01-13 01:00:00
Natural Gas Prices Surge Over 13% with Colder Temperatures Set to Sweep Across the US
Natural Gas Prices Surge Over 13% with Colder Temperatures Set to Sweep Across the US
2022-01-12 23:00:00
U.S. Inflation: Headline CPI at 7%, Core at 5.5% v/s 5.4% Expected
U.S. Inflation: Headline CPI at 7%, Core at 5.5% v/s 5.4% Expected
2022-01-12 13:30:00
Advertisement