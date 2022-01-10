News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch
2022-01-10 09:05:00
Euro Boosted by Weaker US Dollar After Jobs Data. Can EUR/USD Break Higher?
2022-01-10 06:00:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook
2022-01-10 07:41:00
Canadian Dollar, Crude Oil Prices Gain Ahead of NFPs. Where to for USD/CAD, WTI?
2022-01-07 02:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, CPI, Powell Hearing
2022-01-09 16:00:00
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Dipping Towards Big Support
2022-01-08 09:00:00
Gold
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Q1 2022 Fundamental Forecast: Gold Fundamental Outlook Proves Mixed
2022-01-10 09:30:00
Gold Price Holds Ground as US Dollar Falls and Real Yields Rise. Where to for XAU/USD?
2022-01-10 03:00:00
GBP/USD
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Inflation Data in Focus After FOMC Minutes, NFP
2022-01-09 16:30:00
British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP, GBP/JPY Technical Forecast
2022-01-09 00:00:00
USD/JPY
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Inflation Data in Focus After FOMC Minutes, NFP
2022-01-09 16:30:00
Probability of Nasdaq 100 and Dollar Breakdowns Next Week
2022-01-08 05:00:00
More View more
Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch

Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch

Justin McQueen, Strategist

BTC, EUR/USD, USD/CAD Analysis and News

  • False Break Through 40k Could Prompt Short-Term Bullish Rebound in Bitcoin
  • EUR/USD Remains Within the Confines of its Two Month Range
  • Upcoming Data Pivotal to January BoC Hike, USD/CAD Drops to Support

Following a soft week on Wall Street, Bitcoin as well as other cryptocurrencies have also come under pressure. A reminder that Bitcoin is a risk-on asset or in other words a liquidity haven, the pre-Covid view that Bitcoin was a safe-haven had been well and truly debunked when Bitcoin had cratered during the Q1 2020 sell-off. Thanks to the global central bank and government largess, the crypto space has been among the top performers of the “buy everything rally”. Therefore, with the Federal Reserve talking up balance sheet normalisation to come much sooner than many had expected, the potential near-term withdrawal of liquidity poses a threat to the crypto space and likely what we are seeing now, is cryptos discounting that future withdrawal of liquidity. The chart below provides a reminder as to how Bitcoin performed during QT in 2018. Admittedly, this is just a sample size of 1, not to mention it also came after a blow-off top at 20k. However, with institutional involvement much higher now than in 2018, macros matter more than ever before.

Bitcoin Performance During 2018

Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

False Break Through 40k Could Prompt Short-Term Bullish Rebound

Taking a look at the chart, the major focus for Bitcoin is on the psychological 40k handle. While holding off for a break below over the weekend, having hit a low of 40.5k, with equities beginning to come under pressure, we can expect another test of 40k. That being said, for those who remain a Bitcoin bull, it would be preferable for a false break below 40k, much like what we have seen previously at psychological levels.

Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

EUR/USD Remains Within the Confines of its Two Month Range

EUR/USD: The pair is on the back foot once again, partially retracing Friday’s surprise gains and thus sticking within the confines of its two-month range. The bias remains lower for EUR/USD, however, given the build of long positioning in the greenback, the move is very much a grind with momentum indicators signalling little signs of a range break anytime soon. Topside resistance resides at 1.1370-80 with support at 1.1270.

EUR/USD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

Upcoming Data Pivotal to January BoC Hike

USD/CAD: Friday’s jobs report is a step in the right direction for those looking for a rate hike this month, however, there is still the upcoming BoC business outlook survey and inflation report which will be key to that discussion. In terms of the jobs report, the headline figure surprised on the upside and thus shows Canadian employment is now 240,500 above the level it was in February 2020. However, it is important to note that the figures do not cover the impact of Omicron, given that the reference week was December 5-11th. Therefore, with the surge in Omicron cases and subsequent lockdown happening since then, the numbers are slightly outdated. That said, USD/CAD is testing support at 1.2620-30, below which opens the doors to the BoC Dec meeting low at 1.2604. Little out this week from Canada, as such, the USD leg will be the key driver this week with US inflation and Chair Powell’s testimony in focus.

USD/CAD Chart: Daily Time Frame

Bitcoin (BTC), EUR/USD, USD/CAD Key Levels to Watch

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Under Pressure in Early Trading, CPI in Focus
USD/ZAR Forecast: Rand Under Pressure in Early Trading, CPI in Focus
2022-01-10 10:00:00
S&P 500 Retreats Amid Rate Hike Fears, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow Lower
S&P 500 Retreats Amid Rate Hike Fears, Hang Seng and ASX 200 May Follow Lower
2022-01-10 01:30:00
NFP: Non-Farm Payrolls Prints at +199k, Unemployment Rate 3.9%
NFP: Non-Farm Payrolls Prints at +199k, Unemployment Rate 3.9%
2022-01-07 14:07:00
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Inflation Hits 5%, ECB May Have to Re-evaluate Conservative Policy Timelines
EUR/USD Latest: Eurozone Inflation Hits 5%, ECB May Have to Re-evaluate Conservative Policy Timelines
2022-01-07 11:05:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin