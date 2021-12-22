Canadian Dollar Looking Undervalued vs USD, Markets Chop as Volumes Dwindle

CAD Analysis and News

Directionless trade amid low volumes and lack of narratives

CAD Looking Undervalued vs USD

Volatility Drifts Lower Ahead of Festive Period

As volumes continue to dwindle and vol heading lower ahead of the festive break, this is one of those weeks where you should not read too much into market moves. Therefore, perhaps take this time to reflect on your performance over the past year and look to identify any patterns. For example, are you more successful during a particular time in the trading session or trading a certain asset. These lookback periods in your performance are easier to analyse using a trading journal and below is a template of a trading journal.

Better yet, you could also use this downtime to check out our education content to help improve your skills as a trader.

Market Overview: CAD Looking Undervalued vs USD

As I mentioned above, volumes are drifting lower, which in turn, despite yesterday’s turnaround Tuesday, markets are somewhat directionless today and is likely to remain the case throughout the week with little in the way of narratives to trade. Be mindful, however, of risks tied to Russian/Ukraine tensions. Looking at the FX space and cross-JPY has turned a corner as bond yields pick up while equities stabilise. Elsewhere, a currency that appears to be lagging is the Canadian Dollar, which I highlighted yesterday, during the bounce back in both equities and oil prices. As such, given the upside in oil prices, alongside US/CA 5yr bond spreads moving in favour of the CAD. The Loonie looks undervalued against the greenback.

USD/CAD Inverted vs Brent Crude Oil

USD/CAD Inverted vs US/CA 5yr spreads

