News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
FX Week Ahead - Top 5 Events: German Confidence; Canada GDP; US Durable Goods; US PCE; Japan CPI
2021-12-20 19:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Price Forecast: Omicron Fuels Weakness in Energy Markets
2021-12-20 21:40:00
Crude Oil Trading Strategies and Tips
2021-12-20 12:00:00
Wall Street
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
As a New Retail Trader Age Rises, Heed Tales of Past Manias
2021-12-21 15:00:00
Return to Normalcy Harkens Shift in Retail Trading Era
2021-12-20 17:30:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price (XAU/USD) – Struggle Continues in Low Volatility Conditions
2021-12-21 10:30:00
Gold Prices Drop With Breakeven Rates After Biden Agenda Stalls. PCE Data Eyed
2021-12-21 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
USD Long Far From Crowded, GBP Sentiment Deteriorates, NZD Flips to Net Short – COT Report
2021-12-21 09:05:00
Impact of Bank of England Rate Hikes on FTSE 100, FTSE 250, GBP/USD, GBP/EUR
2021-12-20 12:20:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 Critical Levels as Volatility Defies Santa Rally Norms
2021-12-21 03:00:00
Euro Technical Analysis: EUR/USD, EUR/JPY. Volatility Crunch Needs Watching
2021-12-21 01:00:00
More View more
Gold Price (XAU/USD) – Struggle Continues in Low Volatility Conditions

Gold Price (XAU/USD) – Struggle Continues in Low Volatility Conditions

Nick Cawley, Strategist

Gold Price (XAU/USD), Chart, and Analysis

  • Gold remains quiet ahead of the Christmas period.
  • Traders cutting back their short positions.

How to Manage the Emotions of Trading

Gold traders are unlikely to see a pick-up in volatility ahead of the Christmas slow down as short-term support and resistance levels remain in play. Recent bursts of volatility in other risk markets have not been reflected in the gold market, and this is likely to remain the case for the near term. Gold is stuck in a month-old range between $1,763/oz. and $1,815/oz. apart from the sharp sell-off and rebound on December 15, and with very little on the horizon to prompt the precious metal to re-test these levels, gold looks set to crab sideways going into next year.

The Average True Range Indicator highlights the lack of price action seen in the precious metal recently with the indicator at a multi-month low of around $17. The CCI indicator shows gold moving back towards range and out of overbought territory, while the three simple moving averages are currently giving very little away.

The IG sentiment indicator – see below – shows retail traders trimming their net-short positions recently, leaving the market reading further net-long, a bearish contrarian market indicator.

Gold (XAU/USD) Daily Price December 21, 2021

Gold Price (XAU/USD) – Struggle Continues in Low Volatility Conditions

Retail trader data show 80.60% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 4.16 to 1. The number of traders net-long is 3.31% higher than yesterday and 5.82% lower from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 11.17% lower than yesterday and 13.99% lower from last week.

We typically take a contrarian view to crowd sentiment, and the fact traders are net-long suggests Gold prices may continue to fall. Traders are further net-long than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Gold-bearish contrarian trading bias.

What is your view on Gold – bullish or bearish?? You can let us know via the form at the end of this piece or you can contact the author via Twitter @nickcawley1.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

USD Long Far From Crowded, GBP Sentiment Deteriorates, NZD Flips to Net Short – COT Report
USD Long Far From Crowded, GBP Sentiment Deteriorates, NZD Flips to Net Short – COT Report
2021-12-21 09:05:00
Turkish Lira Eyes Best Week in 40 Years, USD/TRY Rapidly Sinks in Illiquid Conditions
Turkish Lira Eyes Best Week in 40 Years, USD/TRY Rapidly Sinks in Illiquid Conditions
2021-12-21 07:00:00
Nasdaq 100 Sinks on Fiscal Stimulus, Omicron Woes. Will ASX 200 Shrug off Wall Street?
Nasdaq 100 Sinks on Fiscal Stimulus, Omicron Woes. Will ASX 200 Shrug off Wall Street?
2021-12-21 02:00:00
What Is the Metaverse Anyway?
What Is the Metaverse Anyway?
2021-12-20 20:30:00
Advertisement

Rates

Gold
Mixed