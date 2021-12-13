U.S. Consumer Long-Term Inflation Expectations Are Increasingly Uncertain

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2021-12-13 06:00:00
Weekly Fundamental US Stocks Forecast: Will Fed Increase QE Taper?
2021-12-12 16:45:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Brent Crude Oil Price Forecast: Signs of a Major Reversal Appearing
2021-12-11 20:00:00
Crude Oil Technical Outlook: More Upside Could be In Store
2021-12-10 15:00:00
Wall Street
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Stock Market Forecast for Next Week: Santa Coming to Town?
2021-12-11 12:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Gold
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Winds Up for a Big Break - FOMC on Tap
2021-12-13 14:50:00
Markets Week Ahead: Nasdaq 100, US Dollar, Gold, Euro, British Pound, Fed, ECB, BoE
2021-12-13 10:30:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
GBP/USD Technical Analysis: Snapping Downtrend May Prove Difficult
2021-12-13 13:30:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: A Volatile Week Ahead for GBP/USD
2021-12-13 09:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Euro Straddles 1.1300 Ahead of ECB and Fed Meetings. Will EUR/USD Break Out?
2021-12-13 06:00:00
S&P 500 at a Record High and Dollar Awaits Breakout with Fed Decision Ahead
2021-12-13 03:00:00
More View more
U.S. Consumer Long-Term Inflation Expectations Are Increasingly Uncertain

U.S. Consumer Long-Term Inflation Expectations Are Increasingly Uncertain

Eric Villalobos,

The U.S. median one-year inflation expectations saw an increase to 6%, higher than October’s already growing 5.7%.

Please add a description for the image.

In-spite of this rise in expected inflation, year ahead household spending expectations are at a series high of 5.7%.

Please add a description for the image.

The survey found that long-term inflation expectations were mixed. In the medium-term, consumers’ inflation expectations declined. Year ahead earnings growth potential was near October’s 3.0% 2021 high, at 2.8%.

Market Reaction

The U.S Dollar saw a small downturn after the news. This report comes before Thursday’s advanced December PMI readings.

Please add a description for the image.

Continue to monitor DailyFX for coverage on the U.S. Dollar, Federal Reserve and Inflation

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Ethereum, Bitcoin Price Analysis: ETH/BTC Bullish Continuation Setup
Ethereum, Bitcoin Price Analysis: ETH/BTC Bullish Continuation Setup
2021-12-13 12:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting
US Dollar (DXY) Remains Supported Ahead of Significant FOMC Meeting
2021-12-13 11:13:00
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: A Volatile Week Ahead for GBP/USD
British Pound (GBP) Outlook: A Volatile Week Ahead for GBP/USD
2021-12-13 09:00:00
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sees Small Gains Through Holiday Season
U.S. Consumer Sentiment Sees Small Gains Through Holiday Season
2021-12-10 15:20:00
Advertisement