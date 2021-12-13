U.S. Consumer Long-Term Inflation Expectations Are Increasingly Uncertain
The U.S. median one-year inflation expectations saw an increase to 6%, higher than October’s already growing 5.7%.
In-spite of this rise in expected inflation, year ahead household spending expectations are at a series high of 5.7%.
The survey found that long-term inflation expectations were mixed. In the medium-term, consumers’ inflation expectations declined. Year ahead earnings growth potential was near October’s 3.0% 2021 high, at 2.8%.
Market Reaction
The U.S Dollar saw a small downturn after the news. This report comes before Thursday’s advanced December PMI readings.
Continue to monitor DailyFX for coverage on the U.S. Dollar, Federal Reserve and Inflation
DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.