Euro Forecast: More Downside Looks Likely for EUR/GBP, EUR/JPY, EUR/USD
2021-12-09 19:30:00
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Want to Improve Financial Performance? Hire More Women
2021-12-09 21:00:00
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Gold Price Outlook – Support Looks Vulnerable if US Inflation Runs Hot
2021-12-10 09:00:00
Gold Prices Nervously Await US CPI. Will High Inflation Boost XAU/USD?
2021-12-10 04:30:00
UK GDP Prints Slightly Below Expectations In a Quarter Likely to be Affected by Omicron
2021-12-10 07:35:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: Is the Trend Intact for GBP/USD?
2021-12-10 06:00:00
Dollar Ready for a Breakout on CPI and China’s Troubles Bubbling to the Surface
2021-12-10 03:00:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Chinese Yuan (CNH) Latest: PBoC Signals Unease With CNH Rise, Reversal May Boost USD

Justin McQueen, Strategist

Chinese Yuan Analysis and News

  • Chinese Authorities Signal Discomfort with Yuan Strength
  • Yuan Turnaround Could Prompt Fresh Leg Higher for USD

The Chinese Yuan has come back into the limelight after the PBoC announced yesterday that it would raise the reserve requirement ratio for FX deposits to 9% from 7%, effective as of December 15th. In turn, this would alleviate appreciation pressures for the Yuan and signal that the PboC are growing wary of persistent Yuan strength. This also marks the second time this year that PboC has raises the RRR on FX deposits, the prior occasion in late May/early June to 7% from 5%, prompting a short-term bottom in USD/CNH, rising 2.2% in the following two weeks. The move to raise the RRR on FX deposits reduces the supply of dollars and thus put pressure on the yuan to weaken.

USD/CNH Chart: Daily Time Frame

Source: Refininitv

Another move by Chinese authorities, which further signalled their discomfort with the Yuan’s rise had come via the Yuan fixing, which was set at the weakest level relative to estimates since 2018. As such, with the narrative surrounding persistent Yuan strength being challenged and perhaps now hitting its peak, sentiment may begin to shift against the yuan. A close above 6.4000 would be key for bulls and add to the USD positive environment.

Source: Bloomberg

A turnaround in Yuan May Prompt Fresh Leg Higher in USD

Source: Refinitiv

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

