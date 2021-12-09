News & Analysis at your fingertips.

EUR/USD
News
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway
2021-12-09 13:30:00
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Oil - US Crude
News
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold
News
Triple Timeframe Set-up on Gold Looking Bearish
2021-12-09 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
2021-12-09 04:00:00
GBP/USD
News
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Major Support
2021-12-09 15:00:00
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
2021-12-09 11:31:00
USD/JPY
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels

Tammy Da Costa, Analyst

Oil Forecast: Talking Points

  • Crude oil prices extend gains as vaccines support demand for travel
  • US Crude (WTI) testing a key level of resistance, can demand force a break?
  • Will increasing covid cases boost demand for safe-haven Dollar?

With the Omicron (latest Covid-19 variant) variant weighing on investor sentiment, a series of technical and fundamental items have continued to impact sentiment for oil and commodities as a whole.

However, with the release of the Pfizer and Biotech announcement suggesting that a third shot will assist with immunity against the latest variant which has resulted in an array of additional measures.

Oil – US Crude (WTI) Price Action

After pricing in the fundamental factors which remain at the forefront of risk sentiment, oil prices have retraced back towards a key Fibonacci level of a historical move (2001 – 2008).

Although factors such as inventories, the reduction of carbon emissions and demand for oil are likely to continue to catalyze with the price action for the foreseeable future, technical inputs suggest that price has been respecting historical levels and may continue to do so in the near-term.

US Crude Oil (WTI) Weekly Chart

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels

Chart prepared by Tammy Da Costa using TradingView

Meanwhile, from a shorter-term perspective, the $70.00 historical level is likely to continue to withstand buying pressure. In addition to that, trendline resistance may stay firm, at least for now.

How to Trade Oil: Crude Oil Trading Strategies & Tips

US Crude Oil (WTI) 4-Hour Chart

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels

--- Written by Tammy Da Costa, Analyst for DailyFX.com

Contact and follow Tammy on Twitter: @Tams707

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

US Dollar (DXY) Treading Water as US Inflation Report Nears
2021-12-09 12:00:00
US Dollar (DXY) Treading Water as US Inflation Report Nears
2021-12-09 12:00:00
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
2021-12-09 11:31:00
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
2021-12-09 11:31:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle
2021-12-09 10:35:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle
2021-12-09 10:35:00
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: London Stocks to Advance Further as UK Rate Hike Fears Fade
2021-12-09 09:00:00
FTSE 100 Price Outlook: London Stocks to Advance Further as UK Rate Hike Fears Fade
2021-12-09 09:00:00
