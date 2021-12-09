Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch

News & Analysis at your fingertips.

We use a range of cookies to give you the best possible browsing experience. By continuing to use this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
You can learn more about our cookie policy here, or by following the link at the bottom of any page on our site. See our updated Privacy Policy here.

0

Notifications

Notifications below are based on filters which can be adjusted via Economic and Webinar Calendar pages.

Live Webinar

Live Webinar Events

0

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar Events

0
Search results
No entries matching your query were found.
English Français 中文（繁體） 中文（简体）
Free Trading Guides
Subscribe
Please try again
EUR/USD
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Important Test Underway
2021-12-09 13:30:00
Oil - US Crude
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Crude Oil Rose as Omicron Pfizer Vaccine Study Boosted WTI Outlook, Where to?
2021-12-09 05:00:00
Oil Price Recovery in Focus as Crude Clears December Opening Range
2021-12-08 20:00:00
Wall Street
Bullish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Dow Jones, S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks Staring at New Highs
2021-12-08 13:30:00
Will Markets Scale the Wall of Worry into Year-End? - MKT Call: Macro
2021-12-07 18:30:00
Gold
Bearish
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Triple Timeframe Set-up on Gold Looking Bearish
2021-12-09 15:30:00
Gold Price Forecast: XAU Fundamentals Look Bleak But Upside Potential Lingers
2021-12-09 04:00:00
GBP/USD
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
US Dollar Range Remains Ahead of CPI: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD
2021-12-09 19:09:00
British Pound Technical Analysis: GBP/USD, GBP/JPY at Major Support
2021-12-09 15:00:00
USD/JPY
Mixed
Low
High
of clients are net long.
of clients are net short.
Long Short

Note: Low and High figures are for the trading day.

Data provided by
News
Monthly Forex Seasonality - December 2021: US Dollar Typically Slips into Year-End
2021-12-08 16:40:00
Japanese Yen Outlook: AUD/JPY and USD/JPY Face Opposing Positioning Signals
2021-12-08 06:00:00
More View more
Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch

Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch

Eric Villalobos,

Congress brought together six executives from Coinbase, Circle, FTX, Bitfury, Paxos and Stellar to shed light on the potential threats and opportunities that crypto posses. While there were moments of criticism regarding the state of the crypto-space, the afternoon was largely polite.

For the most part, congress seemed open to the benefits of how blockchain technology can improve payment infrastructure. Republican sentiment worried that over-regulating the space this early in its development may stifle innovation, while democratic sentiment was harder to pinpoint; with many democrats expressing concern over scams, pump and dumps and elicit payments.

Stable Coins

A stable coin is a crypto-currency that has its value tied to an underlying asset such as the US dollar. Naturally, there was bipartisan concern regarding crypto’s potential impact on the USD’s status as the world’s reserve currency.

Currently, there are no regulations in place that require stable coins to have reserves of their underlying asset. With over $150 billion in stable coin holdings, congress is seeking to both protect U.S. consumers from a potential unregulated Ponzi scheme collapse and preserve U.S. primacy.

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of crypto exchange FTX, recommended the easiest course of action in regulating stable coins is verifying stable coin reserves.

Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch

It’s also important to note the CEO of Tether, a leading stable coin, was absent on Wednesday’s hearings.

Hamster Coin and Mongoose Go on a Tear

Brad Sherman, a democratic representative from California, opened his questioning with the words “The biggest threat to crypto is crypto”. Sherman went onto say “Bitcoin could be displaced by Ether, which could be displaced by Doge which could be displaced by Hamster Coin and then there's CobraCoin. ‘What could Mongoose Coin do to CryptoCoin?’”.

While Sherman was trying to highlight the volatile, often juvenile, nature of alt-coins, his lack of nuance and struggle to pronounce the names of many of the coins he mentioned seemed to resonate with prior congressional comments on the crypto space.

Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch

It didn’t take long until legions of crypto-bulls on Twitter proved Sherman’s point. Hamster coin and Mongoose coin both saw meteoric roars yesterday.

Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch

Within a few hours, someone created a Mongoose coin, and the value of the coin shot up 80,000% within its first day. Traders should know that quickly-made alt coins have a high likelihood of being rug pulls, aka, scams.

Brian Brooks

While Sherman’s frustrations with crypto manifested in backlash in the crypto-community, the web 3 Twitter community fell in love with Brian Brooks yesterday.

Former Binance executive, head of the OCC and now the CEO of Bitfury, a blockchain and AI lab, Brooks was a bastion of clarity.

Congress v Crypto: Fintwit Trends to Watch

Brooks placed considerable focus on gaining unique regulatory framework from the SEC. “The Securities and Exchange Commission has consistently refused to approve products that other G20 nations have approved”. When Congressman Ted Budd asked if the U.S. was behind in terms of crypto-regulation and infrastructure, Brooks said “unquestionably”.

Throughout the afternoon, Brooks provided clear explanations of how financial transactions on a blockchain work, the need for unique regulation, and the potential future of a U.S. government innovating in lockstep with the crypto-space.

DailyFX provides forex news and technical analysis on the trends that influence the global currency markets.

DISCLOSURES

Related Articles

Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels
Crude Oil Outlook: Oil, Covid-19, Key Levels
2021-12-09 16:57:00
US Dollar (DXY) Treading Water as US Inflation Report Nears
US Dollar (DXY) Treading Water as US Inflation Report Nears
2021-12-09 12:00:00
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
Pound Sterling Price Analysis: GBP/USD Selling Pressure Continues as Institutions Weigh-in
2021-12-09 11:31:00
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle
Australian Dollar Forecast: Aggressive AUD/USD Rebound Facing Topside Hurdle
2021-12-09 10:35:00
Advertisement

Rates

Bitcoin